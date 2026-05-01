S&E Remodeling Highlights Recent Full Downstairs Renovation Completed Ahead of Schedule

S&E Remodeling Logo Puyallup Kitchen Project Completed by S&E Remodeling

S&E Remodeling emphasizes trust, accountability, customer service, communication, craftsmanship, and long-term relationships with its clients.

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- S&E Remodeling , a Tacoma-based residential contracting and remodeling company, continues to strengthen its reputation for high-quality craftsmanship and customer-focused service, most recently demonstrated through the completion of a triple home renovation project delivered in just five weeks.Founded in 2018 by owner Yaniv Livnat, S&E Remodeling is a local, small business serving homeowners throughout Tacoma and the whole Puget Sound area. The company specializes in residential remodeling projects designed to improve functionality, livability, aesthetic, and long-term value.The company’s latest completed project involved a comprehensive downstairs remodel, including a full kitchen pantry, and bathroom renovation. Originally estimated at six to eight weeks due to structural modifications and layout changes, the project was completed ahead of schedule at just five weeks without compromising quality or craftsmanship.According to the homeowners featured in the company’s recent video walkthrough , the experience reflected both strong execution and attention to detail. Puyallup homeowners said, “We set up the expectation for 6 to 8 weeks… but then we beat it. And it’s better than we expected. It’s beautiful.”The project also involved reconfiguring the downstairs layout to improve space efficiency. They noted that the updated design significantly enhanced both storage, functionality, and livability. Throughout the interview, they stated, “The layout changes that we made actually makes it feel a lot bigger… we got more storage space… it’s space that wasn’t usable before, now it is.” By adding space to their kitchen, in addition to remodeling their pantry, they are now able to use space that had previously been walled off, creating storage options that can only be achieved by custom remodel work.S&E Remodeling has grown primarily through word-of-mouth referrals, reflecting its focus on customer satisfaction and consistent service delivery. The company emphasizes transparency, communication, and reliability throughout each phase of a project.“Our sole purpose is to provide all of our customers with the best service possible with integrity and honesty,” said Livnat. “The majority of our customers come through referrals, which we believe speaks to the experience we deliver. You can expect excellence from everyone on our team, from the free consultation to project completion.”The company has received strong feedback across multiple review platforms, including, but not limited to, an A+ rating through the Better Business Bureau , a 4.8 star average rating on their Google Business Profile, and a 5 star average rating on Yelp. In addition to the referral from Puyallup homeowners, these ratings reflect consistent client satisfaction across a range of remodeling projects.S&E Remodeling provides a wide range of home improvement services, including kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations, and full interior upgrades. Additionally, they offer exterior home improvement, including, but not limited to, roofing and decking services. Each project is approached with a focus on aligning design, functionality, and construction quality with the homeowner’s goals.The company states that clear communication and structured project management are key factors in maintaining timelines and minimizing disruption during construction.As a family-operated business, S&E Remodeling emphasizes trust, accountability, customer service, communication, craftsmanship, and long-term relationships with its clients. The company views each project as an extension of its reputation within the Tacoma community and the surrounding areas.With increasing demand for home improvement projects across Tacoma and the larger Puget Sound area, S&E Remodeling continues to focus on helping homeowners enhance their existing living spaces. Projects like the recently completed downstairs remodel in Puyallup, reflect a broader trend toward improving functionality, aesthetics, and livability, in addition to preparing homes for long-term use.About S&E Remodeling: For the past ten years, S&E Remodeling Inc. has been a trusted name in home construction and renovation. Established by owner Yaniv Livnat, who has led the company since January 2018, S&E Remodeling Inc. has consistently delivered quality and reliability to homeowners across Tacoma, Washington, and beyond.

Puyallup, WA Kitchen Remodel by S&E Remodeling

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