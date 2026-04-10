Puyallup Roofing Company Earns Platinum Preferred Contractor Status with Owens Corning

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Puyallup Roofing Company LLC Earns Platinum Preferred Contractor Status with Owens Corning

Being recognized by Owens Corning as a Platinum Preferred Contractor validates the hard work of our team and our commitment to doing things the right way.” — Scott Huesby

PUYALLUP, WA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puyallup Roofing Company LLC is proud to announce that it has been named a Platinum Preferred Contractor by Owens Corning, a distinction awarded to an elite group of roofing professionals who meet the highest standards for craftsmanship, reliability, and customer service. This designation places Puyallup Roofing among some of the best roofing contractors nationwide.Owens Corning, a globally recognized leader in building materials and roofing systems, grants Platinum Preferred status only to contractors who demonstrate exceptional business practices, maintain proper licensing and insurance, and consistently deliver outstanding results for homeowners. Per Owens Corning, Platinum Preferred contractors “are the top tier of our exclusive network and meet strict standards for professionalism, reliability, and unparalleled craftsmanship. Only they can offer our best roofing system warranty.” One of only a handful of roofing companies in the Pierce County area to achieve this status, Puyallup Roofing Company can now offer enhanced services to its clients.Puyallup Roofing’s new Platinum Preferred Contractor status is more than a badge of honor. It directly benefits customers by providing access to additional Owens Corning benefits. Owens Corning Platinum Preferred contractors can offer:- Exclusive Extended Warranties directly backed by Owens Corning- Superior Workmanship Standards verified through strict vetting- Trusted Installation Practices using premium roofing systems- Enhanced Peace of Mind when choosing a contractorHomeowners working with Puyallup Roofing can feel confident knowing they are partnering with a company that has been thoroughly evaluated and endorsed by one of the most respected manufacturers in the industry.Puyallup Roofing has built its reputation throughout the South Sound region by focusing on quality craftsmanship, transparent communication, and dependable service. Achieving Platinum Preferred status reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence and its dedication to serving homeowners in Puyallup and surrounding communities.“Our goal has always been to provide homeowners with roofing solutions they can trust,” said Scott Huesby, co-owner of Puyallup Roofing. “Being recognized by Owens Corning as a Platinum Preferred Contractor validates the hard work of our team and our commitment to doing things the right way.”About Puyallup RoofingPuyallup Roofing is a locally trusted Puyallup roofing contractor serving residential and commercial clients across Pierce County and surrounding areas. The company specializes in roof replacements, repairs, and inspections, delivering durable solutions tailored to the Pacific Northwest climate.

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