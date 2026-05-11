Governor Lujan Grisham leads trade mission to Japan 

SANTA FE — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham arrived in Tokyo today to continue discussions launched in 2025 about economic partnership opportunities between New Mexico and Japan.

The governor aims to advance potential trade deals in energy technologies, computing and natural gas exports during the official trade mission to Japan. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is joining Lujan Grisham on the trade mission this week.

“From abundant and clean natural gas to advanced technologies, New Mexico has a lot to offer Japan and other markets around the world,” Lujan Grisham said. “This mission is about deepening New Mexico’s existing relationship with Japan and demonstrating how our economic partnership will create strong opportunities for both sides.”

While in Japan, the governor will meet with energy, technology, business and cultural leaders, including Yasuhiro “Charlie” Takeuchi, president of Hitachi Americas, and Yoichi Murakami, executive director of Fujitsu’s Advanced Technology Unit. Gov. Lujan Grisham will also meet with senior officials with Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. A meeting with Tadayuki Fujino, executive director of the New National Theatre Tokyo, is also on the governor’s itinerary as part of an effort to build a cultural exchange between New Mexico and Japan.

The governor departed on Sunday and is scheduled to return to New Mexico on Tuesday, May 19. She is accompanied by New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Rob Black and Caroline Buerkle, deputy chief of operations in the Governor’s Office. Lt. Governor Howie Morales will preside over state government until Gov. Lujan Grisham returns to New Mexico.