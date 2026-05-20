SANTA FE – Amid the worst drought conditions on record, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham today declared drought and severe fire conditions statewide and directed state agencies to take coordinated action to ensure communities receive timely information, technical assistance and resources as needed.

New Mexico’s snowpack is at a historic low while spring temperatures have soared to record highs, a potentially dangerous combination that has resulted in record low runoff and below average river flows throughout the state.

“New Mexico is experiencing unprecedented drought and fire danger, and we must act decisively to safeguard our communities and water supplies,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “This executive order strengthens our statewide response and connects New Mexicans to the information and support they need.”

During the first four months of 2026, New Mexico experienced twice the number of wildfires compared to the same period in 2025, a total of 366 fires before the first of May.

“Everyone should take drought conditions seriously and refrain from campfires and open burning. You can protect your home and loved ones by creating defensible space, removing dead leaves and grass and following state fire restrictions,” said State Forester Laura McCarthy. “The state Forestry Division is responding to wildfires daily and providing timely and accurate information about wildfires as they occur.”

The executive order urges New Mexico counties, municipalities and local governments to implement firework bans and water conservation measures. The order also directs the New Mexico Drought Task Force to ensure communities receive available information and resources to prepare for and respond to drought conditions, and to conserve the state’s existing water supplies.

In alignment with the executive order, New Mexico has launched a new drought information portal at Drought.nm.gov to help New Mexicans better understand and respond to evolving drought conditions across the state. The new site centralizes drought status updates, monitoring tools and partner resources from state, federal and local agencies to strengthen public awareness and support communities, water system operators and decisionmakers as they navigate ongoing water challenges.

“Drought touches every corner of New Mexico, from our farms and forests to our cities and tribal communities,” said Dr. Dave DuBois, state climatologist and chair of the Drought Monitoring Workgroup. “This website gives New Mexicans a clear, reliable place to find the information they need to understand what’s happening and plan accordingly.”

Read the full text of the executive order here.