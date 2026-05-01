Gov. Lujan Grisham’s cleanup collects 60,000 lbs. of litter – 7,185 volunteers participated, 60,046 pounds of litter collected statewide

ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico’s statewide litter prevention campaign, Breaking Bad Habits, mobilized more than 7,000 volunteers who collected 60,046 pounds of litter during the largest organized cleanup effort in state history on April 17 and 18.

The two-day Great New Mexico Cleanup event, organized by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office and held ahead of Earth Day, convened 33 local partner organizations for cleanup and beautification events statewide. The governor joined volunteers at several stops throughout the state. Campaign ambassadors, the Salamanca Cousins — characters from the hit TV series Breaking Bad — also made appearances in Española, Taos, Los Lunas and Socorro to spotlight local cleanup efforts.

“New Mexicans take immense pride in the beauty of our state, and the Great New Mexico Cleanup showed what is possible when our communities band together to accomplish a common goal,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “I’m grateful to every volunteer, partner and local leader who stepped up to make this cleanup a resounding success. Together, we are building a cleaner, healthier New Mexico today and for future generations.”

Breaking Bad Habits is a statewide litter prevention program launched in October 2024 under Governor Lujan Grisham, inspired by the hit TV series Breaking Bad and built around the mission of protecting and preserving New Mexico’s natural beauty.

In 2025, the Breaking Bad Habits program coordinated 250 cleanup events in partnership with 190 local organizations — including the Albuquerque and Santa Fe Citizens’ Councils, Imagine ABQ, Trash Pandas Community Cleanup and Santa Fe Public Schools. These events engaged more than 19,000 volunteers who removed more than 10.5 million pounds of litter and 215 tons of illegally dumped tires statewide.

The program launched with a commercial directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and featuring Bryan Cranston reprising his iconic role as Walter White. A second commercial featuring the Salamanca Cousins followed. Combined, the ads have been viewed nearly 73 million times and generated hundreds of thousands of online engagements.

The Breaking Bad Habits initiative encourages New Mexicans to join cleanup events, report illegal dumping, take the pledge to keep the state clean and volunteer with local organizations year-round.

To get involved, take the pledge or find a local cleanup event, visit breakingbadhabits.nm.gov.