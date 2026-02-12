Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,478 in the last 365 days.

Utah Senate and House Democrats on Redistricting Amicus Brief

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Senate and House Democratic leadership wholeheartedly oppose the legislature’s involvement in the federal lawsuit via the amicus brief. This decision does not represent the Democratic legislators in this body. Instead of working to restore public trust, this litigation continues to deepen division and prolong uncertainty around our congressional maps. Taxpayer dollars would be better spent on other state needs instead of prolonging this legal battle. We continue to firmly defend Utah voters, our democratic processes, and the principle that elected officials should respect the will of the people, even when they dislike the outcome.

Tags: Utah Redistricting, utah senate, Utah Senate Democrats, Utah Senate Minority

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Utah Senate and House Democrats on Redistricting Amicus Brief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.