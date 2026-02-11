Philippines: Caring for conflict-affected people

The nature of fighting has evolved—they have become longer and more destructive. During conflicts, the rules that aim to protect civilians—international humanitarian law (IHL)—have been bent, dismantled or ignored altogether.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, we have observed that although fighting has not completely ended, there has been a noticeable reduction in hostilities. In some areas, the humanitarian consequences of decades of armed conflicts can still be felt by the people. In these places, farmers and fishermen displaced by fighting are unable to sustain their livelihoods; they may still be harassed or live in fear because of pressure from warring parties. During and after conflicts, civilians often pay the highest price.

It is for this reason that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been on the front line for humanity since 1863, working to preserve human dignity and relieve human suffering whenever war or armed violence strikes.

For the full details of our humanitarian work in 2025, download our facts and figures report below.