Frequently asked questions: Our work in Afghanistan

The ICRC is responding to the humanitarian needs in Afghanistan by providing basic health care and physical rehabilitation support, helping people establish livelihoods and earn money, reconnecting families that have been separated by the conflicts, and improving access to clean water, sanitary facilities and electricity, and visiting detainees to ensure humane treatment and living conditions. We work together with the Afghan Red Crescent Society and other partners of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The ICRC supports seven physical rehabilitation centres across Afghanistan, in Kabul, Nangarhar, Badakhshan, Balkh, Herat, Gulbahar and Helmand. In 2022, we helped more than 13,000 people with physical disabilities, including patients diagnosed with cerebral palsy.