Lebanon: ICRC reiterates urgent call to protect humanitarian and medical workers following the killing of a Lebanese Red Cross volunteer

“The loss of a Lebanese Red Cross member who was working to save the lives of others is devastating for all of us. We are equally concerned for all other injured colleagues and impacted medical workers across Lebanon. Our thoughts are with their families, friends, and fellow volunteers who continue to serve communities under extremely dangerous conditions,” said Agnès Dhur, Head of Delegation of the ICRC in Lebanon.

Humanitarian and medical personnel risk their lives every day to assist the wounded and support those affected by hostilities. They must be able to carry out their duties safely and without obstruction.

The ICRC reminds all parties to the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law to respect and protect medical personnel, ambulances, hospitals, and medical units at all times. This includes taking all feasible precautions to avoid, and in any event minimize, incidental civilian harm and loss of life.

Parties must respect the protective emblem, facilitate the humanitarian missions of rescue teams, ensure safe access to the victims, allow transport to healthcare facilities, and guarantee the safe return of the teams to their stations to continue providing life-saving services.