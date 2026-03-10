Building a legacy of physical rehabilitation: A journey with OPAI and collaborative partnerships

At the conference, Ms. Charu Sharma, Physical Rehabilitation Project Manager at ICRC New Delhi, provided an overview of the PRP’s activities in India. She elaborated on various partnership models that have supported service provision, systematic capacity-building initiatives, and the social inclusion of persons with disabilities through sports, vocational training, and employability projects. She highlighted that the PRP emphasizes a multidisciplinary, person and system-focused framework to ensure high-quality, equitably accessible, and sustainable services, while fostering the full participation of people with physical disabilities in society.

