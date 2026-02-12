N.C. Mountain State Fair accepting applications for vendors for 2026

FLETCHER – The 2026 N.C. Mountain State Fair is accepting applications for food and commercial vendors, heritage crafters, wholesale vendor suppliers and Got to Be NC members for the annual fair which runs Sept. 11-20 in Fletcher.

The deadlines to submit applications range from April 28 for outside food vendors to July 24 for outside and inside vendor spaces, outside and inside Got to Be NC food vendors, inside Got to Be NC non-food vendors and wholesale vendor suppliers. The deadline to apply to be an inside food vendor or a heritage crafter is June 26.

“So much goes into the success of the Mountain State Fair, including the food, crafters and exhibits,” said Sean McKeon, general manager of the N.C. Mountain State Fair and the Western N.C. Ag Center. “Interested vendors and crafters are encouraged to apply early as the application period will remain open until the deadline or until all spaces are filled. We are looking forward to a great 2026 Mountain State Fair and hope you will join us.”

Applications can be found at https://www.eventeny.com/events/north-carolina-mountain-state-fair-2026…

