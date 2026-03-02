NCDA&CS announces grant opportunity for value-added processing of agricultural commodities

RALEIGH – Applications are now being accepted through April 13 for the N.C. Agriculture Manufacturing and Processing Initiative, which was created to fund and promote the establishment of value-added agricultural manufacturing and food processing facilities in North Carolina. The program includes $4.3 million in available funding to support eligible projects.

“This program opens new doors for farmers and agribusiness owners while providing consumers with more locally produced foods and products,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “By supporting value-added opportunities, farmers can earn greater returns from their raw commodities, plus this initiative strengthens our ongoing efforts to expand local food production capacity.”

This initiative was established by the N.C. General Assembly in the 2023 session and is administered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Potential applicants are invited to contact NCDA&CS to discuss proposals prior to applying to determine fitness and for other guidance. Potential applicants are asked to email the Marketing office at ncampi@ncagr.gov.

The program is intended to:

Provide support for agricultural processing opportunities that increase jobs and local tax bases across the state and/or reduce costs and increase profit options for N.C. farmers and growers. Identify and assess opportunities to increase value-added processing of commodities produced in the state and fill geographic and commodity gaps in North Carolina. Market and recruit facilities to fill such gaps and meet such opportunities. Support selected entities with funding for eligible costs necessary to create or expand North Carolina agricultural manufacturing facilities and projects related to increased demand for agricultural products.

The guidelines, application and supporting documents for NCAMPI can be found at https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/marketing/ncampi.

