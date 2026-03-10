As North Carolina observes Arbor Day, the N.C. Forest Service announced Tree City USA, Tree Campus Higher Education and Tree Line USA recipients

To commemorate the annual tree-planting holiday, the N.C. Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry program has announced that 73 communities, 12 campuses and five utilities have been awarded 2025 Tree City USA, 2025 Tree Campus Higher Education and 2026 Tree Line USA designations. North Carolina observes Arbor Day the first Friday following March 15, while National Arbor Day is held the last Friday in April each year.

“Planting trees to conserve and enhance the sustainable management of urban forests doesn’t have to only take place on Arbor Day,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Communities, higher education campuses and utility companies who maintain a tree board or committee, have a tree plan, practice quality tree care and hold an Arbor Day celebration are doing their part to contribute to the long list of benefits that human and wildlife habitats depend on. I would love to see more join in the effort.”

The communities of Concord, Davidson, Gastonia and Wilmington were also awarded the Tree City USA Growth Award for 2025. Communities that have been designated a Tree City in the past year are eligible to apply for the Tree City USA Growth Award. The Tree City USA Growth Award recognizes specific community efforts in strengthening their urban and community forestry programs.

The Tree City USA program is a national program that provides the framework for community forestry management for cities and towns with Tree City USA status achieved by meeting four core standards of sound urban forestry management.

Similarly, two and four-year accredited colleges and universities can earn Tree Campus Higher Education accolades for engaging their students and community in tree care efforts. Utility companies who demonstrate that they meet utility tree management standards and engage communities in their service areas are eligible for Tree Line USA honors.

The NCFS Urban and Community Forestry program oversees the application and award process for Tree City USA, Tree Campus Higher Education and Tree Line USA. NCFS staff are available to help landowners manage their woods, communities manage their urban forest, and to assist with developing Arbor Day celebrations which includes presenting Tree City USA, Tree Campus Higher Education and Tree Line USA awards during community celebrations.

To learn more about NCFS urban and community forestry programs and services, visit www.ncagr.gov/divisions/nc-forest-service/urban. View the complete list of Tree City, Tree Campus and Tree Line USA recipients.

