ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 13-16)

PHOENIX – One closure for freeway improvement work is scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend (Feb. 13-16), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and prepare to use detour routes while the following closure is in place:

Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st Avenue and Interstate 17 in the Northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 16) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 75th, 67th and 59th avenues closed . Westbound Loop 101 HOV lane closed at times between 35th and 51st avenues. Detours : Drivers can consider exiting eastbound Loop 101 ahead of the closure and using eastbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road to reach I-17 or travel beyond the closure.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.