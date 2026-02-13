Technomic Launches Expanded AI Capabilities for Smarter Planning and Strategic Results

New AI agent enables clients to generate instant answers by leveraging the industry’s number one choice of foodservice data from Technomic

Ignite AI allows our clients access to our expert-backed insights more quickly and easily than ever before” — Bernadette Noone

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Technomic announced the expansion of its AI-powered intelligence capabilities. Ignite AI now enables users to generate, consolidate and surface insights spanning industry sizing, company financials, forecasting, location and sales volume information. At the touch of a button, this AI tool delivers thoughtful analysis and supporting visualizations, including customized charts and graphs.This powerful new data agent allows foodservice manufacturers, operators and industry professionals to generate data-backed answers to their specific questions, pulling data from across their entire personalized subscriptions, easily accessible using one tool. With greater speed and precision, users can now explore new market opportunities, evaluate competitive landscapes, identify growth segments and uncover operator targets with greater speed and precision.“Ignite AI allows our clients access to our expert-backed insights more quickly and easily than ever before,” said Bernadette Noone, executive vice president, products and programs at Technomic. “We are thrilled to empower our clients with this cutting-edge technology.”Press inquiries: info@technomic.com Subscribe to stay up to date with Technomic’s latest press-relevant insights.About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa Connect company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

