Mission Mobile Medical Invests in the Future Through Second Annual Scholarship Program

Logo

Expanded scholarships underscore the company’s investment in people, families, and shared success.

Being a great place to work means showing up for our team in meaningful ways. This scholarship program is recognition that when we support education, we strengthen the communities we serve.” — Amanda LeFever, President and CFO Mission Mobile Medical

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Mobile Medical Group today announced the recipients of its second annual Mission Mobile Medical Scholarship Program, awarding $12,000 in academic scholarships to family members of employees pursuing higher education.The scholarship program reflects the organization’s ongoing investment in its people and the families who support its mission. The 2026 recipients — Josh Dick, Grace Mabe, Alexander Hicks, Maya Barber, Ivan Briseno, and Gus Rosen — were selected through a competitive application process that evaluated academic achievement, personal accomplishments, and a written reflection on their educational and career goals.“Our responsibility goes beyond the work we do and into the people and families who make it possible. Being a great place to work means showing up for our team in meaningful ways,” said Amanda LeFever, President and CFO of Mission Mobile Medical. “This scholarship program is recognition that, as servant leaders, when we support education, we strengthen the communities we serve.”The scholarship program is open to spouses, children, and dependents of employees enrolled in accredited colleges, universities, and vocational or technical programs. Applicants were required to submit academic records, proof of enrollment, and a minimum 750-word essay reflecting on their perspectives on leadership, community service, and healthcare. Scholarship funds are distributed directly to recipients’ educational institutions.The 2026 awards mark a significant expansion of the program. In its inaugural year, Mission Mobile Medical awarded $3,000 in scholarship funds. This year, the organization increased both the number of recipients and the award amounts in response to the high quality of applications received, and plans to increase again in 2026.The Mission Mobile Medical Scholarship Program is one of several initiatives designed to support employee engagement, development, and retention, reinforcing the organization’s mission to Build the World’s Greatest Place to Work.###About Mission Mobile Medical GroupMission Mobile Medical Group is the market leader in mobile healthcare, supporting the world’s largest network of mobile health programs across 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. As a public benefit corporation and certified B Corporation, the company provides data-driven mobile healthcare programs at a scale more than twice that of its closest competitor, with industry-leading reliability. Through partnerships with managed care organizations, health systems, and public agencies, Mission Mobile Medical expands care capacity and strengthens healthcare networks in rural and underserved areas, resulting in measurable improvements in access, quality, and outcomes.To learn more, visit www.missionmobilemed.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.