Mission Mobile Medical Group Awards Mobile Clinic to Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers Following U.S. Competition

The Win-A-Clinic competition launched last year, aiming to donate a state-of-the-art mobile clinic to a health system wanting to expand rural healthcare access.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Mobile Medical Group today announced Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers as the winner of its national Win-A-Clinic initiative, awarding the organization a fully equipped mobile medical clinic to expand school-based healthcare access for students across Taylor County, West Virginia.Mission Mobile Medical received interest from over 600 healthcare leaders for the Win-A-Clinic initiative. Preston-Taylor Community Health Center (PTCHC) was selected through a competitive, scored application process that evaluated its impact on the target population, operational readiness and sustainability, and alignment with Mission Mobile Medical Group’s mission, vision and values. The organization stood out for its ability to deploy care immediately, its experience providing mobile services, and its plan to serve students across all five public schools in the county.Taylor County, West Virginia is a close-knit rural community with strong family values, but like many rural areas, it faces ongoing challenges in accessing consistent, affordable health care. Limited provider availability, transportation barriers, workforce shortages, and higher rates of chronic disease create gaps in care that disproportionately affect families. These challenges make it especially important to focus on children who depend on early access to preventive services, primary care, behavioral health support, and developmental screenings to build a healthy foundation for life. Strengthening patient-centered care in Taylor County is not just an investment in health, it is an investment in the county’s future. The mobile unit will ensure that everyone has access to essential healthcare services.Through the Win-A-Clinic award, Mission Mobile Medical Group is supporting PTCHC’s ability to provide healthcare directly to students by bringing services to school campuses. The mobile clinic will rotate among Grafton High School, Taylor County Middle School, Anna Jarvis Elementary School, West Taylor Elementary School, and Flemington Elementary School, aiming to serve more than 2,000 students each year.West Virginia ranks near the bottom nationally on key health indicators, and the mobile clinic will extend PTCHC’s existing services into schools, providing primary care visits, immunizations, and physical exams, behavioral health screenings, dental exams, vision screenings, and health education, while eliminating transportation and facility constraints that have historically limited access.“Our Win-A-Clinic initiative was not just a giveaway; it’s a competitive selection process designed to identify organizations that are ready to deliver impact immediately,” said Amanda LeFever, CFO of Mission Mobile Medical Group. “Preston-Taylor Community Health Center rose to the top by presenting a clear, executable plan to reach students in every school in the county, reduce avoidable absenteeism, and improve long-term health outcomes. They showed us not just the need, but the capacity to act.”Preston-Taylor currently manages the Medical Center of Taylor County, Dental Center of Taylor County, Community Eye Care, and the Preston-Taylor Pharmacy, serving as a key healthcare access point for the region. The mobile clinic will build on this foundation by expanding care beyond fixed facilities and into schools, where access gaps are most severe.The mobile unit is currently in production and is expected to begin serving students during the upcoming school year. Mission Mobile Medical Group and Preston-Taylor will track outcomes, including visit volume, improved compliance with well-child visits and immunizations, reduced absenteeism, and community satisfaction.###About Mission Mobile Medical GroupMission Mobile Medical Group is the market leader in mobile healthcare, supporting the world’s largest network of mobile health programs across the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada. As a public benefit corporation and certified B Corporation, the company delivers data-driven mobile healthcare programs and produces more than twice as many clinics as its closest competitor, with industry-leading reliability. Through partnerships with managed care organizations, health systems, and public agencies, Mission Mobile Medical expands care capacity and strengthens healthcare networks in rural and underserved areas, resulting in measurable improvements in access, quality, and outcomes.To learn more, visit www.missionmobilemed.com Media Contact:Chelsea WoodCwood@missionmobilemed.com

