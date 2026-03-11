Amanda LeFever of Mission Mobile Medical Named to Inc.’s Female Founders 500

Logo

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanda LeFever, President and CFO at Mission Mobile Medical Group, has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.Each year, Inc. editors evaluate qualified founders on both quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year. Previous honorees have included such game-changing leaders as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede, all of whom have transformed their industries and broken barriers along the way.Honoree selection is honed through the evaluation of the program's advisory board, which includes Patty Arvielo, co-founder and CEO of New American Funding; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation; Joy Mangano, co-founder and CEO of CleanBoss; Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder and CEO of GORGIE; Sheila Lirio Marcelo, co-founder and CEO of Ohai.ai and founder of Care.com; and Melissa Mash, co-founder and CEO of Dagne Dover."This recognition reflects the incredible character and accomplishments of our entire team," said Amanda LeFever, President and CFO of Mission Mobile Medical Group. "We are all committed to expanding healthcare access for underserved communities, and being named among these remarkable women leaders is both an honor and a reminder of the impact we can create when we lead with purpose."Under LeFever's leadership, Mission Mobile Medical Group has become the market leader in mobile healthcare, supporting the world's largest network of mobile health programs. The company produces more than twice as many mobile clinics as its closest competitor and has helped stand up mobile health programs in more than 300 communities in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada.As a certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation, Mission Mobile Medical has demonstrated business success and social impact go hand in hand. The company partners with managed care organizations, health systems, and public agencies to bring care directly to rural and underserved communities, resulting in measurable improvements in access, quality, and outcomes."Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The honorees on this year's list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they're showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like."Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine's Spring print issue, on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026 About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Mission Mobile Medical GroupMission Mobile Medical Group is the market leader in mobile healthcare, supporting the world's largest network of mobile health programs across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada. As a public benefit corporation and certified B Corporation, the company delivers data-driven mobile healthcare programs and produces more than twice as many clinics as its closest competitor, with industry-leading reliability. Through partnerships with managed care organizations, health systems, and public agencies, Mission Mobile Medical expands care capacity and strengthens healthcare networks in rural and underserved areas, resulting in rapid, significant, and sustainable improvements in access, quality, and outcomes.To learn more, visit www.missionmobilemed.com Media Contact: Chelsea Wood, cwood@missionmobilemed.com

