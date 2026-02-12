Lewiston High School Theater Students Inspire Connors Elementary School with Original Performance

In December, students in Lewiston High School’s Advanced Theater class brought creativity, collaboration, and joy to Connors Elementary School through a special performance of an original play, inspired by The Tortoise and the Hare.

Under the direction of Lewiston High School Theater Teacher Aimee Ranger, the students wrote, created, and performed their own version of the classic tale, rather than staging a traditional production. They performed twice for hundreds of elementary students. For both the high school performers and their young audience, the experience was meaningful and memorable—highlighting the power of collaboration between schools and the impact of student-led creativity.

One standout moment came when a student composed an original song for the production—her first time ever writing music. She taught the song to her classmates, and the ensemble performed it together as the show’s finale, earning enthusiastic applause from their audience.

“Every semester when we do this project, I can visibly observe growth in my students as actors and collaborators,” Ranger said. “Creating a new play and performing for hundreds of students requires creativity, teamwork, problem solving, and courage.”

This project was made possible through the support of Lewiston High School Principal Jon Radtke and Assistant Principal Emily Shaner, whose encouragement helped bring the vision to life. Special thanks also goes to Connors Elementary School Principal Debra Rodrigue, along with Brandon Davis, physical education teacher; Kelsey Boucher, art teacher; and the entire team of educators and support staff at Connors Elementary School for their partnership and hospitality.

Following the performances, teachers at Connors Elementary School invited their students to write thank-you notes to the Lewiston High School Advanced Theater class. When the high school students read the notes together, they were deeply moved by the responses. One message in particular stood out: A child wrote that watching the play made them excited to go to high school.



This unforgettable experience not only showcased student talent and leadership but also demonstrated how creative collaboration can inspire learners of all ages—and build lasting connections across school communities.

