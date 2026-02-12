Building Belonging and Improving Attendance at Eliot Elementary School

At Eliot Elementary School (EES), a dedicated team of educators is working intentionally to build trust and strong relationships with students from the moment they arrive, helping children to feel known, valued, and supported and want to come to school. This pre-K–grade 3 school serves approximately 275 students and is committed to fostering a safe, inclusive environment. With dedicated educators, supportive families, and strong community connections, EES is a place where students and staff grow together each day.

“I get to see my friends and teachers while learning and playing,” an EES student said about what makes them feel excited or happy to come to school each day. Another EES student added, “I decide if I make good choices or bad ones, and teachers will help me.”

In recent years, chronic absenteeism was an increasing concern for EES. Before the pandemic, chronic absenteeism rates ranged from approximately 9-12 percent. Following the disruptions of remote and hybrid learning, however, the rate rose sharply, peaking at 23 percent during the 2022-2023 school year. The good news: Chronic absenteeism rates dropped to 11 percent in the 2023-2024 school year, fell to six percent in the 2024-2025 school year, and has remained between five and six percent so far in the 2025-2026 school year.

This meaningful change began when the district openly acknowledged chronic absenteeism as a districtwide challenge. Principal Ann Shisler served EES as a classroom teacher for 31 years and is now in the second year of her current role. She brings a deep respect for the school’s history and a strong connection to its community to her work—reflected in the ways that she has worked to address this challenge.

“Sharing the school’s absenteeism rate monthly—paired with small, clear pieces of information about why attendance matters—helped families understand the impact without feeling blamed or overwhelmed,” Shisler explained.

At the core of EES’ approach to addressing chronic absenteeism is a simple belief: When children feel safe, cared for, and connected, they want to come to school.

“Instead of viewing absenteeism as a problem tied to specific students or families, the school began seeing it as something the entire school could influence and improve together,” Shisler said.

Shisler said one of the most impactful strategies has been strengthening daily connections with students. EES’ goal is for every child to have at least two trusted adults they can rely on. Currently, 93 percent of EES students report feeling safe at school, and 96 percent say they enjoy coming to school.

“Because we know our students so well, we can respond with care and understanding,” Shisler said. “Often, we’re able to support students in quiet, thoughtful ways—sometimes, without them even realizing, while meeting each child where they are.”

Each morning, students enter the building in a calm, structured manner and are greeted by three to five staff members before reaching their classrooms. Students may stop in the cafeteria to pick up breakfast, if they choose, and then head directly to their classrooms, creating a predictable and welcoming start to the day. Arrival is staggered over approximately 20 minutes, reducing congestion and supporting a smoother, quieter transition into the building.

Staff greetings include the use of eye contact, students’ names, and positive comments or gestures—small moments that collectively make a powerful difference. As a result, the school has seen increased student engagement, reciprocal greetings, and a warmer, more regulated start to each day, setting a positive tone for learning.

Having an established morning routine also reinforces shared expectations and provides leadership opportunities for students. Schoolwide expectations are revisited daily: taking care of oneself, taking care of others, taking care of property, listening and following directions, and staying safe. Student-led morning announcements give children a sense of voice and ownership, fostering pride and responsibility within the school community.

Students who have participated in these morning announcements said:

“Sharing the school rules every day—it’s a reminder that helps little kids.”

“We get to use the phone as a speaker.”

“We get to share information and jokes.”

Connections are further strengthened through lunch groups, small-group projects, and mentoring opportunities.

“The positive relationships fostered between students and staff through morning greetings and small group work are for all students at EES,” an EES educator said. “Many times, building relationships with the students who need them the most is the hardest. EES has seen an improvement in classroom behavior directly related to the relationships built outside the classroom.”

Currently, 10 EES students participate in the Hawk Buddies program, which pairs elementary students with high school mentors. Additionally, approximately 20 EES students work individually or in small groups with specialists in art, physical education, music, and library. These supports are fluid and can be adjusted throughout the year, based on student needs.

“I’m pleased with the relationships I’m fostering in the small groups I have each week, outside of my library classes,” another EES educator said. “I have noticed that behaviors have decreased during class time and that I can more easily get [students] back on track when they’re not following directions, etc. I believe they know they can trust me and that they can come to me when they’re struggling, sad, or upset—and, conversely, they like to share when things are going well.”

Enrichment opportunities also play a key role in promoting engagement and attendance at EES. The school’s parent group, PEEPS, generously funds all enrichment experiences—more than $18,000 annually—making learning engaging and exciting for students. These experiences include an annual STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Day facilitated by the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, as well as other whole-school and grade-level activities that provide students with meaningful opportunities to look forward to throughout the year.

The school’s Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) plays an important role in supporting students’ academic, social, and behavioral needs. Each week, a team consisting of the principal, guidance counselor, reading interventionist, special education teacher, and grade-level staff meets to review academic, social-emotional, and attendance data. Unlike prior years, when MTSS discussions focused on a limited number of students brought forward by classroom teachers due to concerns, the team now reviews data for all students on a rotating basis by grade level. This proactive approach allows for early identification, prevention, and timely support, ensuring that needs are addressed before challenges escalate and that every student is considered in the process.

EES has also made significant investments in staff professional learning. Thirteen staff members recently participated in state-funded The Regulated Classroom training, representing more than $20,000 in professional development, provided at no cost to the school. This training has strengthened staff understanding of co-regulation, trauma-informed practices, and how to create calm, supportive learning environments.

Additional efforts, including student leadership roles, school jobs, service-learning projects, and the presence of the school’s therapy dog, Ria, further enhance students’ sense of belonging.

To maintain family partnerships, the school sends a monthly memo that shares attendance data and reinforces the importance of consistent attendance. A recent January memo celebrated maintaining a six-percent chronic absenteeism rate, thanked families for thoughtful decision-making surroudning absences, and emphasized the importance of the winter months for academic and social-emotional growth. EES values families’ partnerships in keeping children home when they are sick, while being mindful of nonessential absences—recognizing that both health and consistent attendance are essential to student success.

The impact of these efforts at EESis clear: Student engagement has increased, and attendance has improved significantly. A recent survey highlighted a strong sense of community, warmth, collaboration, and trust between families and the school. Families describe EES as kind, data-driven, and a place where children are excited to learn and belong.

“Daily routines, including greetings and small group connections, have created a stronger, more authentic community within EES,” an EES educator said. “Adult-student relationships are stronger than ever, allowing students to feel safe and connected, creating an environment where students want to be and are ready to learn.”

For schools seeking to address chronic absenteeism, the experience at EES reinforces a clear takeaway: Strong, authentic relationships with students and families matter. When children feel seen, supported, and connected, attendance improves naturally. Relationships are not a program; they are the foundation.

This article was submitted by Eliot Elementary School. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.