Probation’s Recognizing Increasing Skills in Education – RISE Program Evaluation Released

The Recognizing Increased Skills in Education (RISE) program, implemented in 2007, is a grant-funded AmeriCorps program which is a probation-created service program, placing AmeriCorps members, titled “RISE Specialists,” across the state. The RISE Specialists currently serve in nine probation districts in Nebraska. The Specialists are responsible for organizing and facilitating a skill-based curriculum to adjudicated youth in goal setting, motivation, organization, class participation/study skills, and test taking. When youth successfully complete the curriculum, they are considered RISE graduates demonstrating new skills, improved school attendance, decrease of negative behaviors, and are less likely to be involved in future delinquent activities.

As part of grant continuation, an external evaluation was recently completed focused on the RISE program covering years 2022-2024. The evaluation found that the RISE program has substantial educational impact for youth who graduate. Youth demonstrate significantly improved school attendance, fewer unexcused absences, and stronger academic engagement compared to non-graduates. All participating youth successfully completed probation, with graduates nearly twice as likely to receive early release from probation supervision. Additionally, the majority of youth served did not recidivate within one year of discharge. To review the full evaluation and for more information regarding how RISE supports educational success, probation outcomes, and long-term youth stability use the link below.

RISE 2025 Evaluation Report