Public Notice - Draft Integrated Report - Surface Water Assessment and Listing Methodology

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION FOR PUBLIC COMMENT

Surface Water Assessment and Listing Methodology for the 2026 District of Columbia Draft Integrated Report Under the Federal Clean Water Act

Notice is hereby given that the Department of Energy and Environment (the Department) is soliciting comments from the public on the Surface Water Assessment and Listing Methodology for the 2026 District of Columbia Draft Integrated Report (required biennially by Sections 305(b) and 303(d) of the federal Clean Water Act).

The Surface Water Assessment and Listing Methodology for the 2026 District of Columbia Draft Integrated Report (IR) is available for public review. A person may obtain a copy of the IR Surface Water Assessment and Listing Methodology by either of the following means:

Download from the attachments section below; or

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of Surface Water Assessment and Listing Methodology 2026 District of Columbia Draft Integrated Report ” in the subject line; or

Call Lucretia Brown on 202-536-8453 to request a copy or with any questions.

The Department is committed to considering the public’s comments when finalizing the IR Surface Water Assessment and Listing Methodology. Interested persons may submit written comments on the IR Surface Water Assessment and Listing Methodology, which must include the person’s name; telephone number; affiliation, if any; mailing address; a statement outlining their concerns; and any facts underscoring those concerns. All comments must be submitted no later than thirty (30) days from the date of this notice’s publication in the D.C. Register.

Comments should be clearly marked “Surface Water Assessment and Listing Methodology for the 2026 District of Columbia Draft 2026 Integrated Report” and either:

Mailed or hand-delivered to the Department of Energy and Environment, Water Quality Division, 1200 First Street, NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC 20002, Attention: Surface Water Assessment and Listing Methodology 2026 District of Columbia Draft Integrated Report, or Emailed to [email protected] .

The deadline for public comments is thirty (30) days from the date of this notice’s publication in the D.C. Register., at 5:00pm. Input should be submitted via e-mail (preferred) or mail to the address above. Mail must be postmarked by day thirty (30), at 5:00pm.

The Department will consider all timely received comments before finalizing the IR Surface Water Assessment and Listing Methodology. All comments will be treated as public documents and will be made available for public viewing on the Department’s website. When the Department identifies a comment containing copyrighted material, the Department will provide a reference to that material on the website. If a comment is sent by email, the email address will be automatically captured and included as part of the comment that is placed in the public record and made available on the Department’s website. If the Department cannot read a comment due to technical difficulties, and the email address contains an error, the Department may not be able to contact the commenter for clarification and may not be able to consider the comment.