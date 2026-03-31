Jumbula Announces it Will Leverage Tableau from Salesforce to Deliver Advanced Data Analytics

Interactive Tableau charts delivering real-time insights Jumbula online registration and payment system

Jumbula collaborates with Salesforce to integrate Tableau BI, delivering advanced analytics, real-time insights, and enhanced reporting for data-driven growth.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration and management software, today announced it is significantly expanding its use of Salesforce, a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, to drive the next chapter of its business growth. By bringing Tableau from Salesforce’s advanced business intelligence (BI) and reporting solutions to Jumbula’s powerful platform capabilities, Jumbula transforms organizations to unlock deeper insights through enhanced data analysis and reporting.As businesses increasingly rely on data-driven decision-making, the integration of Jumbula’s intuitive class and activity management platform with Salesforce’s robust analytics solutions provides a comprehensive and customizable reporting experience. Clients will gain access to real-time dashboards, actionable insights, and advanced reporting features designed to optimize operations and improve strategic planning.“We are excited to offer our clients a more comprehensive solution for data analysis with Salesforce,” said Ignacio Carranza, VP of Sales and Marketing at Jumbula. “Through expanded capabilities, we aim to empower organizations with the tools they need to make informed, data-driven decisions and accelerate growth. Our goal is to make data management and analysis as seamless, efficient, and impactful as possible.”The integration of Jumbula with the Tableau from Salesforce platform delivers a unified experience, allowing businesses to access, visualize, and analyze their data within a centralized environment. By combining operational management with powerful analytics, organizations can better understand customer behavior, refine marketing strategies, enhance operational efficiency, and drive revenue growth.About JumbulaFounded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. The company offers a comprehensive end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment management, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing automation. Jumbula’s platform serves organizations of all sizes across diverse markets, including schools, daycare centers, learning institutions, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts programs, and faith-based organizations. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit www.jumbula.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.