Jumbula to Release In-App Messaging Capability for Business and Family Apps

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration , payments, and management for classes and camps, is set to release in-app messaging across the Jumbula for Business and My Jumbula apps. The new capability keeps communication in the same apps used for enrollment, payments, and attendance management.With in-app messaging, a business staff member can start a conversation with a specific family, a selected group of families, an individual staff member, or a group of staff members. Parents can message staff or a staff group when the organization allows it. Administrators define who can initiate messages, which roles can participate, and whether group conversations are available.Key Features of Jumbula In-App Messaging Include:-- One-to-One Conversations: Direct messages between staff and a specific family, or between staff members.-- Group Conversations: Role-based groups such as staff teams or selected families for program updates.-- Organization Controls: Set who can start conversations, which roles can participate, and when parent-to-staff messaging is available.-- Conversation Continuity: Keep communication in one place alongside enrollment, attendance, and payment workflows.“In-app messaging strengthens the everyday connection between organizations and families by keeping communication in the same place as registrations, payments, and attendance. We are focused on removing friction so programs run better, always driven by ongoing improvement and innovation,” said Ignacio Carranza, VP of Sales and Marketing at Jumbula.AvailabilityIn-app messaging is planned for release in the first half of 2026. For more information, please visit www.jumbula.com About JumbulaFounded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many markets, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit www.jumbula.com

