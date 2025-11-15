Jumbula to Release Parent App 2.0 on iOS, Enhancing Child Safety for Families

My Jumbula 2.0 adds parent-initiated check-in and check-out without QR or PIN to increase child safety. My Jumbula 2.0 delivers an iPad-optimized experience with Apple’s Liquid Glass design.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration , payment, and management for classes and camps, is set to launch My Jumbula 2.0 on iOS. This update introduces a redesigned Family App experience on supported iOS devices using Apple’s Liquid Glass design and adds enhancements that help families manage payments, attendance, and enrollments in one place.With this release, families can review invoice details and payment records, submit absence or late-arrival notices, and access enrollment and form data as needed. Parents can check each child in and out through the app without a QR code or PIN when enabled by their organization. The home screen highlights pending tasks and overdue payments to prompt timely action, and an iPad-optimized layout makes information easier to review on larger screens.Key Features of My Jumbula 2.0 on iOS for Families Include:-- Home Screen Reminders: Shows pending tasks and overdue payments to prompt timely action.-- Payment Management: Families can view payment history and invoice details and manage payment information in the app.-- Reports: Generate dependent care and donation reports with Excel export.-- Parent-Initiated Check-In and Check-Out: Parents can check each child in and out in the app without a QR code or PIN when enabled by their organization.-- Enrollments & Forms: Adds a new Enrollments screen in the Profile tab with search and per-enrollment access to registration form information.-- iPad Support & Design Refresh: Provides an iPad-optimized layout and an updated iOS experience on supported devices with Apple’s Liquid Glass design.“We’re very excited to introduce My Jumbula 2.0 for iOS, another milestone in our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer experience. This release expands the power of our mobile tools, giving families and organizations a seamless, modern way to manage payments, attendance, and program details from anywhere. It’s part of our continued focus on making Jumbula not only powerful but also intuitive and easy to use for every parent and administrator,” said Ignacio Carranza, VP of Sales and Marketing at Jumbula.My Jumbula 2.0 for iOS will be available on the App Store upon release.About JumbulaFounded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many markets, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit www.jumbula.com

