Volatility Shares Announces ETF Reverse Share Splits

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volatility Shares , on behalf of Volatility Shares Trust (the “Trust”) announced today a reverse share split (a “Reverse Split”) on two of the Trust’s series, specifically the 2x Solana ETF (Nasdaq Exchange Symbol: SOLT ) and the 2x XRP ETF (Nasdaq Exchange Symbol: XRPT ) (the “Funds”). The Reverse Split will not change the value of a shareholder’s investment.The Funds will both execute a 1 for 20 Reverse Split of their shares, respectively. The Reverse Split will be effective at the market open on February 27, 2026, when the Funds begin trading at their respective post-Reverse Split prices. The ticker symbols for the Funds will not change, but the Funds will be issued new CUSIP numbers.Ticker: SOLTFund: 2x Solana ETFSplit Ratio: 1:20Old CUSIP: 92864M830New CUSIP: 92865J737Ticker: XRPTFund: 2x XRP ETFSplit Ratio: 1:20Old CUSIP: 92864M772New CUSIP: 92865J729The Reverse Split will increase the price per share of the Funds with a proportionate decrease in the number of shares outstanding. Specifically, every twenty pre-Reverse Split shares held by a Fund shareholder will result in the receipt of one post-Reverse Split share, which will be priced twenty times higher than the net asset value of a pre-Reverse Split share.Reverse Split Illustration.The below shows the effect of a hypothetical 1:20 reverse split.Period: Pre-SplitShares Owned: 1,000Hypothetical NAV: $10.00Value: $10,000.00Period: Post-SplitShares Owned: 50Hypothetical NAV: $200.00Value: $10,000.00Fractional Shares from Reverse SplitsFor Fund shareholders who hold quantities of shares that are not an exact multiple of the applicable Reverse Split ratio (i.e., not a multiple of twenty), the Reverse Split will result in the creation of a fractional share. Post-Reverse Split fractional shares will be redeemed for cash and sent to the shareholder’s broker of record. This redemption may cause some shareholders to realize gains or losses, which could be a taxable event for those shareholders. For questions, please call (866) 261-0273.About the FundsSOLT seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the return of SOL for a single day, not for any other period. XRPT seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the return of XRP for a single day, not for any other period.About Volatility SharesVolatility Shares is a Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) Registered Investment Adviser and a National Futures Association (NFA) registered Commodity Pool Operator.An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. A prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information about the Fund may be obtained by calling 866-261-0273. Read it carefully before investing.All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of money and the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested.Past performance is not a guarantee or indicative of future investment results.Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.