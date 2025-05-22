Volatility Shares Introduces 1x and 2x XRP ETFs

Volatility Shares

Tickers XRPI and XRPT provide investors with straightforward access to XRP exposure without the complexities of direct cryptocurrency ownership

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volatility Shares announces the launch of two exchange-traded funds designed to provide investors with exposure to XRP through any standard brokerage account: the XRP ETF (Ticker: XRPI) and the 2x XRP ETF (Ticker: XRPT).XRPI offers one-to-one exposure (or 1x) to XRP price movements, while XRPT, the 2x XRP ETF, seeks to deliver twice the daily performance of XRP before fees and expenses. Both ETFs are available for trading on Nasdaq starting today.These two new ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to XRP's price movements without the complexities of direct cryptocurrency ownership, such as wallets, keys, concerns with wallet breaches, complex tax reporting requirements, or high transaction costs.As a pioneer in crypto-linked ETFs, Volatility Shares has established a track record of industry firsts, including the first 2x leveraged Bitcoin ETF, the first 2x leveraged Ether ETF, and the first Solana 1x and 2x ETFs in the US market. This experience provides investors with confidence in the company's ability to effectively manage these new XRP-linked products."Our history of rapidly responding to market opportunities has consistently given our investors first-mover advantage," added Justin Young, CEO. "While others are still figuring out how to approach new digital assets, our investors can already be positioned through familiar ETF structures."For more information about XRPI and XRPT, visit www.volatilityshares.com Investing involves significant risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund is for sophisticated investors that can monitor the investment as frequently as daily. An investor in the Fund could potentially lose the full value of their investment within a single day. The use of leverage strategy can magnify losses. There is no guarantee that the Fund’s objective will be successful. The fund does not invest directly in XRP.About Volatility SharesVolatility Shares is a leader in the development of innovative leveraged ETFs with more than $5 billion in assets under management as of 12/05/2024.Our ETF line-up includes popular tickers: BITX, ETHU, SOLZ, SOLT, SVIX, UVIX, OOSB, OOQB, ZVOL. None of the tickers listed here invest directly Bitcoin, Ether, or Solana. Volatility Shares is a Registered Investment Adviser registered with the SEC and a Commodity Pool Operator (CPO) registered with the NFA. For fund details, visit our website: www.volatilityshares.com Important Information:Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (866) 261-0273 or visit our website at www.volatilityshares.com . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.If for any reason the Fund is unable to rebalance all or a portion of its portfolio, or if all or a portion of the portfolio is rebalanced incorrectly, the Fund’s investment exposure may not be consistent with the Fund’s Target Exposures.Investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible.XRP Investing Risk: XRP and XRP futures are relatively new investments. They are subject to unique and substantial risks, and historically, have been subject to significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Funds could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. You should be prepared to lose your entire investment within a single day. The Shares will change in value, and you could lose money by investing in the Funds. The Funds may not achieve their investment objectives.XRP Futures Contracts Risk: Risks of futures contracts include: (i) an imperfect correlation between the value of the futures contract and the underlying asset; (ii) possible lack of a liquid secondary market; (iii) the inability to close a futures contract when desired; (iv) losses caused by unanticipated market movements, which may be unlimited; (v) an obligation for the Fund to make daily cash payments to maintain its required margin, particularly at times when the Fund may have insufficient cash; and (vi) unfavorable execution prices from rapid selling.Leveraged Strategy Risk: Leveraged ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. The Fund seeks daily goals and should not be expected to track the value of XRP over periods longer than one day. The Fund is not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments. The Fund will lose money if the reference index performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund could lose money even if the reference index performance increases over a period longer than a single day.Bitcoin, Solana, and Ether crypto currencies carry the same risks as XRP Investing in that they are highly volatile and subject to frequent fluctuations.Shares are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

