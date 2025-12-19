Volatility Shares Announces Changes to ETF Lineup

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volatility Shares announced today plans to liquidate and close two Volatility Shares Trust ETFs listed on CBOE BZX Exchange, Inc., based on an ongoing review of Volatility Shares’ product offerings. Specifically, the following ETFs will be liquidated and closed:2x Corn ETF (Ticker: CORX)2x Wheat ETF (Ticker: WHTX)The Funds are expected to be closed to all new investments and will no longer accept orders for the purchase and redemption of creation units of Fund shares as of the close of the market on January 23, 2026. Trading in the funds on the CBOE BZX Exchange will be halted prior to market open on January 26, 2026. Beginning on January 26, 2026, the funds’ shares will not be listed for trading on the CBOE BZX Exchange, Inc., and there will be no secondary market for fund shares. After that date, the funds will begin the process of liquidating their portfolios and will no longer be managed in accordance with their investment objectives. Any shareholders remaining in the fund will have their shares redeemed for cash at net asset value on or about January 30, 2026.Volatility Shares is a Registered Investment Adviser registered with the SEC and a Commodity Pool Operator (CPO) registered with the NFA.Visit our website to learn more: www.volatilityshares.com Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

