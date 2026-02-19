Alpha Zero Logistics Announces Partnership with Turvo to Power Its Next-Generation Managed Transportation Platform

Alpha Zero Global Logistics + Turvo

Collaboration strengthens AZL's ability to design custom, integrated supply chain solutions for complex shipper networks.

By combining Turvo's collaborative platform with Alpha Zero's supply chain expertise, we are building a managed transportation infrastructure that can adapt as our customers evolve.” — Nate Schwandt, VP of Global Sales

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Zero Logistics (AZL), a growing leader in transportation and supply chain solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Turvo, the collaboration-first Transportation Management System. The partnership is a foundational element of AZL’s evolving technology stack and supports the company’s ability to deliver custom-built managed transportation solutions for shippers with unique operational and network challenges.AZL chose Turvo for its open architecture, modern design, and robust API capabilities. The platform allows AZL to integrate best in class supply chain tools and configure workflows that match each customer’s specific requirements. This approach gives AZL the flexibility to design tailored solutions rather than relying on rigid, off-the-shelf systems.Through the partnership, AZL will use Turvo’s API framework to create a unified environment where shippers, carriers, and internal teams can collaborate in real time. The platform supports:- Custom integrations with routing, optimization, visibility, ERP, and warehouse systems- Unified communication across all stakeholders- Scalable architecture that supports growing customer complexity- Customer facing portals that provide transparency and responsiveness- A flexible foundation for future innovation and analytics expansion“Every shipper operates differently. They have their own network constraints, legacy systems, service expectations, and internal processes,” said Nate Schwandt, Vice President of Global Sales at Alpha Zero Logistics. “Our partnership with Turvo gives us the freedom to design solutions around those realities. By combining their collaborative platform with our operational expertise, we are building a managed transportation infrastructure that can adapt as our customers evolve.”The partnership with Turvo complements AZL’s broader initiative to modernize its technology ecosystem, expand its enterprise data warehouse, and deliver a more integrated and insight-driven customer experience. More technology announcements are planned as the company continues to expand its managed transportation platform.About TurvoTurvo provides a collaborative Transportation Management System (TMS) application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo Collaboration Cloud connects freight brokers, 3PLs, shippers, and carriers to unite supply chain ecosystems, delivering outstanding customer experiences, real-time collaboration, and accelerated growth. The technology unifies internal and external systems, providing one end-to-end solution that streamlines operations, enhances analytics, and automates business processes while eliminating redundant manual tasks. Turvo’s customers include some of the world’s largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers and shippers, as well as small to mid-sized freight brokers. Turvo is based in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Hyderabad, India. To learn more visit www.turvo.com About Alpha Zero LogisticsAlpha Zero Logistics is a transportation and supply chain solutions provider headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, with an additional office in Dallas, Texas. AZL specializes in transportation management, domestic brokerage, and emerging international logistics services. The company partners with manufacturers and distributors across North America to deliver dependable execution, advanced visibility tools, and a service experience built on trust, responsiveness, and long-term relationships. To learn more visit www.alphazerologistics.com

