Alpha Zero Logistics Welcomes Industry Veteran Mike Broeckling as Vice President of Operations

Mike Broeckling - VP of Operations

The Seasoned 4PL leader enhances AZL’s ability to support complex customer networks and deliver more integrated supply chain solutions.

I am excited to help shape a service model that truly meets customers where they are.” — Mike Broeckling, VP of Operations

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Zero Logistics (AZL) announced today that Mike Broeckling has joined the company as Vice President of Operations. Broeckling brings more than a decade of leadership experience from established 4PL organizations, where he oversaw procurement strategy, multimodal transportation networks, and large-scale customer operations.Broeckling most recently served as Assistant Vice President of Carrier Procurement at Hub Group, where he developed sourcing strategies for more than seven hundred million dollars in multimodal spend and led teams responsible for vendor performance across multiple business lines. Throughout his career, he has shaped carrier strategies, developed performance frameworks, and designed operational models that improved service reliability, reduced cost, and supported customers with diverse and highly demanding supply chain requirements.“Mike brings a level of operational depth that is going to be incredibly valuable as we continue to expand our capabilities,” said Tom Harris, President and CEO of Alpha Zero Logistics. “He has worked inside sophisticated 4PL environments where customer needs vary widely and often require specialized solutions. His experience will help us better support customers with complex networks, unique constraints, and ambitious growth goals.”In his role at AZL, Broeckling will focus on advancing the company’s operational strategy across domestic brokerage, managed transportation , and international services. He will partner closely with the sales and technology teams to build processes that improve scalability, strengthen data integrity, and create a more integrated experience for customers transitioning into AZL’s expanding platform.A key part of Broeckling’s role will involve helping AZL design solutions for customers with highly variable freight profiles, multi-site networks, or custom performance targets. His background in logistics network optimization , vendor performance management, and customer specific operating models positions him to deliver significant value to shippers seeking a more tailored and strategic approach.“Every customer has different challenges and different priorities. Some need better visibility, some need stronger processes, and others need a completely new way of thinking about their network,” said Broeckling. “AZL has the transportation technology and operational structure that allows us to support those individual needs. I am excited to help shape a service model that truly meets customers where they are.“About Alpha Zero LogisticsAlpha Zero Logistics is a transportation and supply chain solutions provider headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, with an additional office in Dallas, Texas. AZL specializes in transportation management, domestic brokerage, and emerging international logistics services. The company partners with manufacturers and distributors across North America to deliver dependable execution, advanced visibility tools, and a service experience built on trust, responsiveness, and long-term relationships.Media ContactNate Schwandt – VP of Global SalesNate@azlog.com

