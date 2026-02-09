Alpha Zero Logistics Appoints Nate Schwandt as Vice President of Global Sales

Nate Schwandt named VP of Global Sales

Leadership addition supports AZL's growth strategy across domestic and intl. markets as the company expands its technology ecosystem and service capabilities.

Nate’s leadership supports our continued expansion into managed transportation and helps us diversify our client base by serving shippers who need a more strategic, technology enabled approach.” — Tom Harris, CEO

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Zero Logistics (AZL), a rapidly growing transportation and supply chain provider serving shippers across North America, today announced the appointment of Nate Schwandt as Vice President of Global Sales. The addition strengthens AZL’s leadership team as it prepares for continued expansion in brokerage, managed transportation, and international logistics.Schwandt brings a blend of commercial strategy, technology experience, and operational insight. Before joining AZL, he played a key role in scaling a logistics organization from roughly $50 million to more than $150 million in annual revenue, contributing to its eventual private equity acquisition. His experience includes shaping go to market strategies, modernizing customer engagement platforms, and supporting the rollout of technology tools that improved efficiency and visibility across complex customer networks.In his new role, Schwandt will focus on driving company growth through new customer acquisition, strategic partnerships, and the expansion of AZL’s service portfolio. He will also support the rollout of new technology initiatives, including AZL’s next generation TMS and enterprise data warehouse, which strengthen the company’s ability to serve shippers with more integrated and insight driven solutions.“As our customers’ supply chains become more complex, they are looking for partners who can do more than execute transactions,” said Tom Harris, President and CEO of Alpha Zero Logistics. “Nate’s leadership supports our continued expansion into managed transportation and helps us diversify our client base by serving shippers who need a more strategic, technology enabled approach. His experience strengthens our ability to grow while staying focused on service and long term relationships.”The addition of Schwandt also supports AZL’s broader expansion into global forwarding and international freight services. As AZL continues to build out its international capabilities, the company will rely on a more unified commercial strategy across domestic brokerage, managed transportation, and global solutions.“AZL has the energy and momentum of a company entering its next chapter,” said Schwandt. “We are investing in the people, the technology, and the infrastructure that allow us to serve our customers in a more complete way. I am excited to help lead that growth across both our domestic and international services.”AZL will release additional announcements in the coming weeks as it introduces new technology partnerships, operational enhancements, and customer-facing tools that support the company’s long-term growth plan.About Alpha Zero LogisticsAlpha Zero Logistics is a transportation and supply chain solutions provider headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, with an additional office in Dallas, Texas. AZL specializes in transportation management, domestic brokerage, and emerging international logistics services. The company partners with manufacturers and distributors across North America to deliver dependable execution, advanced visibility tools, and a service experience built on trust, responsiveness, and long-term relationships.Media ContactNate Schwandt – VP of Global SalesNate@azlog.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.