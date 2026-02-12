ForensisGroup Discusses 2026 Trends Affecting Expert Witness Testimony

ForensisGroup Logo

Rising complexity places greater responsibility on expert analysis, clarity and objectivity

As complexity increases, so does the responsibility placed on expert witnesses.” — Emily Lou Steenwyk, Managing Director

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ForensisGroup , known in legal and insurance communities as The Expert of Experts, forecasts that expert witnesses will play an increasingly critical role in 2026 as courts confront disputes shaped by fast-moving technology, layered regulation and increasingly interconnected risks.Today’s matters often span multiple disciplines at once - technology, engineering, construction, business, science, finance, healthcare and environmental compliance. Many cases cannot be resolved solely through firsthand observation. Outcomes frequently turn on whether specialized analysis is reliable, clearly explained and tied directly to the facts in dispute. In this environment, expert witnesses play a pivotal role in bridging complex systems and legal decision-making, establishing not only what occurred but also how and why it occurred and what followed.What’s Driving the Trend• Technology Acceleration: AI/ML systems, autonomous functions, data integrity, cybersecurityincidents, and algorithmic decision-making• Climate & Environment: Catastrophic weather, wildfire impacts, air/water quality, remediation• Critical Infrastructure: Construction/design claims, utilities, energy transitions, transportationsystems and evolving building codes• Healthcare & Science Interfaces: Complex causation, regulatory frameworks, biotech advances• Financial & Supply Chains: Business interruption, valuation under volatility, sanctions/exportcontrols, logistics resiliencyAs courts and juries face growing volumes of technical information, the communication burden increases as well. Experts must do more than deliver conclusions - they must organize evidence, define assumptions and present the reasoning in a way non-specialists can evaluate. That expectation reflects a broader shift toward testimony that is both rigorous and understandable - consistent with Excellence in Human ConnectionTM.“As complexity increases, so does the responsibility placed on experts,” said Emily Lou Steenwyk, Managing Director at ForensisGroup. “In 2026, expert testimony will matter not simply because it is technical, but because it helps courts evaluate evidence methodically, connecting data to causation and impact in a way that supports Nothing But the Truth.”What Courts Will Need from Experts• Ordered Reasoning: Evidence-tethered logic that is auditable end-to-end• Plain-Language Precision: Clear, accurate explanations without jargon – terms defined andreasoning easy to track and test• Defensible Visuals: Timelines, schematics and models that clarify rather than embellish• Interdisciplinary Coordination: Integrating multiple specialties without duplicative or conflictingconclusions.• Transparency on Limits: Assumptions, uncertainty and scope stated clearly so the testimony can beweighed appropriately.ForensisGroup anticipates that this shift will further elevate the importance of objectivity and methodological rigor, alongside experts who can translate complex analysis into clear, defensible testimony. The growing demand for clarity is also why ForensisGroup continues to emphasize a High Touch, High TechTM approach: using technology to accelerate identification and fit, paired with experienced human review to ensure reliability and communication readiness.About ForensisGroupForensisGroup, The Expert of Experts, is a premier provider of expert witnesses, consultants and litigation support professionals with 3,000+ areas of expertise across business, engineering and construction, environmental and science, including technical, medical and financial disciplines. Since 1991, the firm has supported over 20,000 clients in more than 30,000 cases. Recognized as a Top 100 Women-Owned and Minority-owned business in Los Angeles, ForensisGroup is committed to the truth, integrity and service anchored by its belief in Nothing But the Truth, its commitment to Excellence in Human Connection™ and its Force for Good™ initiatives. The firm won the 2025 Social Responsibility Award from The Los Angeles Business Journal, has been voted the Best Expert Provider in the National Law Journal and AM’s Best Client Recommended Expert Service Provider for over ten years. To learn more, visit ForensisGroup.com or call 800-555-5422.###Media Contact: Kathleen McEntee | Kathleen McEntee & Associates, Ltd. | p (312) 501.1950 | KathleenMcEntee@KMcEnteeAssoc.com

