Governor Abbott Appoints Gordon To Texas Transportation Commission

TEXAS, February 12 - February 12, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Pat Gordon to the Texas Transportation Commission for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Commission governs the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and is responsible for policymaking regarding the state’s highway system, developing a statewide transportation plan, assisting the development of public transportation, and adopting rules for TxDOT’s operation.

Pat Gordon of El Paso is a shareholder of Gordon Davis Johnson Shane & Snider P.C. He is an attorney, whose area of practice specialization is business, corporate, and tax law. He is Board Certified in Tax Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a Certified Public Accountant. He serves on the Texas Tech University (TTU) Board of Regents and is a member of the State Bar of Texas. He is currently a Board member and vice chairman of the Board, and is a past chairman of the Board, of the El Paso Children’s Hospital. He is also a former Board member of the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and served as the Texas Commissioner for the Rio Grande Compact Commission for 15 years. He is a member of the El Paso/Juarez Chapter of the Young Presidents’ Organization. Gordon received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas A&M University, a Master of Business Administration from TTU Rawls College of Business, and a Juris Doctor from TTU School of Law.