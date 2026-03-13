Governor Abbott Appoints Pratt To Seventh Court of Appeals

TEXAS, March 13 - March 13, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Laura Pratt to the Seventh Court of Appeals, Place 2 for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Laura Pratt of Lubbock is a member attorney at Sprouse Shrader Smith PLLC. She previously served as an attorney at Brady & Hamilton LLP and as an assistant city attorney for the City of Lubbock Attorney’s Office. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas (SBOT), State Bar of New Mexico, Lubbock Area Bar Association, and the Amarillo Area Bar Association. Additionally, she is a member of Turning Point Community Church, council member for the SBOT Litigation Council, trustee for the Texas Bar Foundation, and volunteer with several Frenship Independent School District parent teacher associations and with the Texas Tech University (TTU) School of Law. Pratt received a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from the University of Arkansas and a Juris Doctorate from TTU School of Law.