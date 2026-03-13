Governor Abbott Appoints Moore To 512th Judicial District Court In Williamson County

TEXAS, March 13 - March 13, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Sarah Moore as Judge of the 512th Judicial District Court in Williamson County for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Sarah Moore of Liberty Hill is an assistant district attorney in the Office of the 26th Judicial District Attorney. She is a member of the Williamson County Inns of Court, Williamson County Bar Association, State Bar of Texas, National District Attorneys Association, Texas District & County Attorneys Association, and the Texas Prosecutor Society. She is an Executive Board Member for WilCo Women’s Center, chief of the Human Trafficking Awareness Committee - Georgetown Rotary Club, and a regular volunteer with local non-profits including The Caring Place and the Brookwood in Georgetown community. Moore received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University School of Law.