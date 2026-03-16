Governor Abbott Launches Texas Jobs Council, Holds Inaugural Meeting

TEXAS, March 16 - March 16, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today launched the Texas Jobs Council, a new advisory board to strengthen Texas' workforce development initiatives and ensure Texans are prepared to fill the state's growing number of high-demand jobs, following the Council's inaugural meeting at the Governor's Mansion.

"Texas right now is the hottest state in America for business and labor opportunities," said Governor Abbott. "For us to maintain our dominance, business and labor are working together to meet the high demand for high skilled labor, positions like electricians, pipe fitters, welders, plumbers, truckers, and a whole lot more. Today, we galvanized that partnership with the launch of the Texas Jobs Council. We are unified on a mission that benefits all Texans. A mission that will keep Texas number one for business, keep Texas number one for jobs, and keep Texas number one for workforce training, ensuring great careers for generations of Texans."

The Governor was joined by Plumbers Local Union 68 Business Manager Wayne Lord, Texas Association of Business Interim President Megan Mauro, Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Joe Esparza, and other business and labor leaders.

Governor Abbott appointed the following members to the Council:

Co-Chair, Brent Taylor VP South Teamsters Local 745 & Teamsters Joint Council 80

VP South Teamsters Local 745 & Teamsters Joint Council 80 Co-Chair, Megan Mauro Interim President Texas Association of Business

Interim President Texas Association of Business Tony Bennett President Texas Association of Manufacturers

President Texas Association of Manufacturers Todd Staples President Texas Oil and Gas Association

President Texas Oil and Gas Association Hector Rivero President Texas Chemistry Council

President Texas Chemistry Council Scott Norman President Texas Association of Builders

President Texas Association of Builders Robert Mele President Teamsters Local 988

President Teamsters Local 988 Robert Wayne Lord Business Manager Plumbers Local Union 68

Business Manager Plumbers Local Union 68 Alan Robb Assistant General International Longshoremen’s Assoc.

Assistant General International Longshoremen’s Assoc. Lacy Wolf Local 22 President Heat and Frost Insulators Local Union 22

Local 22 President Heat and Frost Insulators Local Union 22 Mark Maher Jr. Business Manager International Union of Operating Engineers 450

Business Manager International Union of Operating Engineers 450 Bryan Edwards Business Manager Pipefitters Local Union 211

The Council will focus on:

Executive actions that can be implemented immediately by state agencies to reduce regulatory burdens and red tape surrounding workforce development

Policy and legislative recommendations to be presented to the Governor and Legislature ahead of the 90th Legislative Session

The Council will deliver a final report in November 2026 outlining recommended executive actions and legislative proposals to strengthen Texas’ workforce development system.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.