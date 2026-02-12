ABC NAMES KENPAT A NATIONAL TOP-PERFORMING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

This award is a testament to the collective contributions of our team members in delivering the iconic projects we have the opportunity to build on behalf of our clients,” — Paul Wolmarans, Group CEO

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KENPAT, a Florida-based specialty contractor of wall systems, ceilings and architectural finishes, today announced it ranked ninth on Associated Builders and Contractors’ 2026 Top Performers lists, an annual publication established in 2018 that recognizes contractor members for outstanding achievements in health and safety, quality and project excellence, ranked by number of hours worked.

“This award is a testament to the collective contributions of our team members in delivering the iconic projects we have the opportunity to build on behalf of our clients,” said Paul Wolmarans, group CEO. “We are honored by this recognition from ABC, which highlights the loyalty and commitment our team members have both to our company and to our client organizations.”

As an ABC Top Performer, KENPAT achieved Platinum status in ABC’s STEP® Health and Safety Management System, which helps the best-performing contractors achieve incident rates nearly seven times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC’s Health and Safety Performance Report. KENPAT also earned ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential, which recognizes excellence in quality, health and safety performance, talent management, craft and management education and community relations.

“Contractors like KENPAT—which build the most enduring, innovative, high-quality construction projects—develop smart strategies that create a clear path for success, regardless of the circumstances,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO. “ABC Top Performers all share commonalities like participation in ABC’s STEP® Health and Safety Management System and ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential. They find opportunity amid uncertainty, embrace competition, cultivate positive company culture, prioritize safety and total human health, invest in leadership and workforce development and implement new technologies. Congratulations to KENPAT for being an employer of choice.”

Through robust programs like STEP and AQC, KENPAT demonstrates it can:

• Sustain and grow its business financially and economically

• Offer market-competitive compensation, benefits and retirement packages

• Commit to industry-leading health and safety practices

• Commit to workforce development, education and career pathways

• Develop opportunities for employees to achieve long-term career goals

• Cultivate committed leadership

The eighth annual ABC Top Performers lists identify the Top 250 Performers, Top General Contractors, Top Trade Contractors, Top Electrical Contractors, Top Plumbing/HVAC Contractors, Top Specialty Contractors and Top Performers by Market, all of which have earned the elite Accredited Quality Contractor credential. The Top Performers were ranked by the number of hours worked in 2024, as reported in their 2025 STEP applications. The rankings also include lists of top-performing companies in 19 market segments, such as airports, data centers, education, health care, industrial, infrastructure, military and sports complexes.

ABC’s 2026 Top Performers are presented by Construction Executive, ABC’s award-winning magazine for the business of construction. View the 2026 Top Performers lists at abc.org/topperformers.

About KENPAT

KENPAT is a premier commercial specialty contractor providing drywall, interior and exterior wall systems, ceilings, and architectural specialties. The company delivers innovative solutions for a wide range of commercial projects across Florida and beyond — including civic buildings, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and corporate headquarters. For more information, visit www.KENPAT.net.

About ABC

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 with 67 chapters and more than 23,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC helps members offer a robust employee value proposition, develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc.org.

