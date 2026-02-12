Diego Schwartzman Joins INTENNSE Team Ownership Group

INTENNSE today announced that former World No. 8 Diego Schwartzman will join the league as a Pulse Partner in advance of the 2026 season,

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTENNSE™ today announced that former World No. 8 Diego Schwartzman will join the league as a Pulse Partner in advance of the 2026 season, marking a significant milestone in INTENNSE’s evolution.One of the sport’s most respected competitors and a global fan favorite, Schwartzman will play a central role in helping shape his own team, as well as the league’s team identities, competitive culture, and fan-first vision. He will also help drive INTENNSE’s efforts to make tennis more welcoming, modern, and engaging for younger generations through fast-paced engaging formats and storytelling that complement, rather than replace, the traditional game.“Tennis has always been driven by emotion for me—the pressure, the energy, the connection with the crowd,” Schwartzman said. “The sport has taken me on an incredible journey, and partnering with INTENNSE gives me the opportunity to begin an exciting new chapter. Having a voice in building a team and shaping its culture allows us to tell authentic stories that connect with fans around the world. At the same time, tennis needs to become more welcoming, modern, and exciting for younger generations, with dynamic formats and creative storytelling that live alongside traditional tennis, not replacing it.”Schwartzman has also been a long-time supporter of college tennis as a pathway to the professional ranks, recognizing the depth of talent within the system. He sees INTENNSE as an opportunity to open doors for players from diverse backgrounds and developmental pathways.“Diego represents everything INTENNSE is about—heart, perseverance, and a genuine connection with fans,” said Charles Allen, CEO of INTENNSE. “He has earned respect around the world not just for his results, but for the way he competes and carries himself. Bringing him in as a Pulse Partner sends a clear signal that we are building a league with leaders who care deeply about the sport and the people who love it. His passion for modernizing tennis while respecting its traditions, expanding pathways like college tennis, and improving economic opportunities for players aligns perfectly with INTENNSE’s mission.”Beyond competition, Schwartzman has long advocated for improved economic opportunities for players at every level of the sport and values the INTENNSE model for offering sustainable careers—not just survival at the very top.Schwartzman will be a central presence across INTENNSE events and storytelling. He will participate in the draft, appear at select league events each season, and feature in broadcast, podcast, and digital content that brings fans closer to the personalities behind the teams. He will also collaborate on social and team-driven content that highlights the league’s behind-the-scenes energy, player-led narratives, and new formats designed to connect more deeply with fans.INTENNSE’s 2026 season will run from June 5 through Championship Weekend, August 2, 2026. For more information, visit: www.intennse.com Season ticket deposits for 2026 are now being accepted at INTENNSE Tickets.About INTENNSE:INTENNSE is entering its second season with a planned expansion from three to 10 professional teams. The league features a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan engagement. With simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive environment, INTENNSE is bringing new energy and a new narrative to the sport of tennis. Learn more at www.intennse.com Follow INTENNSE:Instagram: @INTENNSEtennisTwitter/X: @INTENNSEtennisfacebook.com/intennse/tiktok.com/@intennsetennis

