Async Introduces an Agentic AI Framework for Audio and Video Production

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Async, recently rebranded from Podcastle , today announced its first major platform update, introducing a fully agentic production workflow. The update lets creators bypass manual timelines and produce ready-to-publish content simply by chatting — cutting footage, shaping stories, adding voiceovers, and enhancing video and audio quality through natural language. The new chat-based workflow reduces post-production time for a standard one-hour recording from 20–48 hours to just minutes.Creators are adopting generative AI rapidly, but the way content is produced has lagged behind. Adobe reports that 86% of creators are already using generative AI tools, yet much of the workflow remains manual, particularly the time-consuming process of reviewing raw footage and assembling usable moments. Async’s update responds to this shift by treating natural language as the primary interface for production, allowing creators to move from hands-on editing to high-level direction, while the system executes the work on their behalf.For the engineering community, Async is opening the “black box” of its proprietary infrastructure through the Async Voice API, aiming to offer one of the best quality-to-cost ratios on the market. The API provides developers with direct access to the same low-latency voice production engine used across the Async platform, enabling the creation of real-time conversational agents, streaming tools, and live applications.“Our mission is to democratize video and audio production. You shouldn’t need a dozen different apps to bring one idea to life. We’re moving past tools and into systems that understand intent,” said Arto Yeritsyan, CEO and Founder of Async. “The manual editing job is disappearing. With this update, we’re making production invisible — connecting creative intent directly to execution. You don’t edit anymore; you direct.”To support high-compute agentic workflows, Async is shifting to a hybrid pricing plan where regular subscriptions cover studio access while credits fuel AI generative features. This allows creators to scale their use of the platform features on demand, using monthly allowances or instant top-up packs. The Async Voice API operates on a flexible pay-as-you-go basis.The new agentic features and the Async Voice API are available via the Async web platform. Creators can produce ready-to-publish audio content starting today, with video capabilities coming later. New users can access a one-week free trial to experience the workflow.________________About AsyncAsync (formerly Podcastle) empowers creators and teams by radically simplifying the end-to-end content creation process. The streamlined suite of AI-powered tools enables users to record, edit, transcribe, and publish audio & video content with unmatched simplicity. Backed by Tier-1 investors, including Andrew Ng’s AI Fund, Mosaic Ventures, RTP Global, Point Nine, and Sierra Ventures, the company has raised a total of $23.5M in funding to date. In 2024, the company closed a $13.5M Series A to scale its AI content creation platform.Founded in 2020, the company began as a frontier voice AI lab, using a Chrome extension to showcase its text-to-speech technology. The platform rapidly evolved, based on market demand, into a full creative operating system used by millions. This product excellence has been recognized with the tech world’s most coveted awards: Product Hunt’s Golden Kitty Award (2021), The Webby Award (2022), and G2’s Overall Market Leader (2023) status.To learn more, visit www.async.com Contacts:Email: press@async.comWebsite: http://async.com LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/company/podcastle-ai/

