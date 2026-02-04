Podcastle Rebrands as Async, Launching a Unified AI Platform for Creators and Developers

Podcastle is now Async

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Podcastle, the AI-powered content creation platform used by millions of creators worldwide, announced its rebranding to Async. Backed by Andrew Ng’s AI Fund , Mosaic Ventures, RTP Global, Point Nine, and Sierra Ventures, with $23.5M in total funding to date.While global sector forecasts of a 10x expansion to over 1.3 trillion USD by the mid‑2030s , driven by rising investment in creator‑led video, podcasting, and long‑form content, production workflows lag behind. With nearly half of creatives spending 50% of their week on repetitive tasks , the industry is bottlenecked by fragmentation. As video, audio, and voice converge, production workflows remain fragmented across disparate tools. Async addresses this by using AI agents to automate the "messy middle" of content creation. This strategic expansion consolidates all capabilities into a single, unified platform.Async now unifies three core products under one infrastructure:• For Creators: Intuitive audio and video editing, AI voice generation, and one-click repurposing, now powered by even faster, agentic models. The updated Studio helps video and audio creators produce professional, high-quality content without the friction of complex timelines.• For Enterprise: A scalable workspace for marketing, sales, and operations teams. Async enables businesses to create branded content at scale, automate internal communications, and produce secure training materials, all within an environment built for collaboration and speed.• For Developers (Async Voice API): A major expansion opening the company's proprietary tech stack to the engineering world. Developers can now build voice-enabled applications, from customer support assistants to internal tools, using the same ultra-low latency, human-like voice models that rank among the top performers on Hugging Face.The shift to Async aligns the brand with its current technical capabilities, which now span video, code, and audio."The name 'Podcastle' served us well, but it no longer captures the scale of our technology or the ambitions of our users. The next generation of creators don't want to edit; they want to direct," said Arto Yeritsyan, CEO and Founder of Async. "Async is one platform where a creator can edit a video, a marketing team can scale localized content, and a developer can build a voice agent – all powered by the same low-latency, human-like AI models. We are building a future where the boundaries between content creation and code disappear."The company ensures a seamless experience for existing users: all accounts, projects, pricing tiers, and billing structures remain unchanged. Users will retain access to their existing workflows while gaining access to the expanded capabilities of the Async ecosystem.__________________________________________About AsyncAsync (formerly Podcastle) empowers creators and teams by radically simplifying the end-to-end content creation process. The streamlined suite of AI-powered tools enables users to record, edit, transcribe, and publish audio & video content with unmatched simplicity.Originally founded in 2020 as a Chrome extension that instantly converted articles into podcasts, the platform rapidly evolved based on market demand into a full creative operating system used by millions. This product excellence has been recognized with the tech world’s most coveted awards: Product Hunt’s Golden Kitty Award (2021), The Webby Award (2022), and G2’s Overall Market Leader (2023) status.Backed by Tier-1 investors including Andrew Ng’s AI Fund, Mosaic Ventures, RTP Global, Point Nine, and Sierra Ventures, the company has raised $23.5M in total funding to date. In 2024 the company closed a $13.5M Series A to scale its AI content creation platform. Today, the Async app is available on the web and iOS, allowing creators to record or conduct remote interviews straight from their iPhone.To learn more, visit www.async.com Contacts:Email: press@async.comWebsite: async.comLinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/podcastle-ai/

