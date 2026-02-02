Nothreat Partners with Andersen to Expand Enterprise Access to Preemptive Deception Technology

Nothreat Partners with Andersen

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nothreat , the UK-based AI cybersecurity company, has announced a strategic partnership with Andersen , a global provider of IT and managed services for enterprise clients. The collaboration focuses on expanding access to Nothreat’s cybersecurity platform through joint go-to-market efforts, combining Andersen’s enterprise delivery capabilities with Nothreat’s advanced, AI-driven security technologies.Enterprises worldwide are facing increasing cybersecurity pressure as digital infrastructures grow more complex and distributed. The rise of cloud-native architectures, remote work, and interconnected systems has significantly expanded attack surfaces, while traditional reactive security models struggle to keep pace with evolving threats. In response, enterprises are prioritizing proactive cybersecurity mechanisms that can detect and neutralize risks before incidents occur.“Most enterprise security stacks are built to confirm a breach after it has already occurred,” said Sergej Kostenko, Founder and CEO of Nothreat. “Preemptive deception technology flips that logic by forcing attackers to reveal themselves early, before they reach critical systems. Partnering with Andersen allows us to operationalize this approach inside large, complex environments where early visibility makes the biggest difference.”The partnership brings together Andersen’s deep experience in managed IT services for global enterprise clients with Nothreat’s Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity platform. A key differentiator of the Nothreat Platform is its preemptive deception technology — a next-generation approach that misleads and disrupts attackers at early stages of intrusion, significantly expanding the scope of threat visibility and protection.“Our clients require proactive cybersecurity capabilities that integrate seamlessly into their existing IT operations,” added Adil Mansimov, Regional Director at Andersen. “This partnership is about embedding preemptive deception into day-to-day IT and security operations, so threat detection becomes continuous and structural rather than reactive and episodic.”The Nothreat Platform provides AI-driven threat detection, behavioral analysis, and automated response capabilities tailored for complex enterprise infrastructures. By leveraging preemptive deception, the platform identifies malicious activity earlier, reduces false positives, and strengthens the overall security posture for organizations moving beyond purely reactive defense models.Under the agreement, Andersen will support the distribution and delivery of the Nothreat Platform as part of its managed services offerings, while Nothreat and Andersen will operate under a partnership model tied to joint customer engagements. The companies have already identified initial target customers and plan to expand their joint pipeline as they introduce combined products and services to new enterprise environments.The partnership also includes ongoing collaboration between the Nothreat and Andersen teams, supporting knowledge exchange, solution development, and alignment with evolving global security requirements.About NothreatNothreat is a leader in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, offering real-time protection against evolving cyber threats. Our Continuous Learning AI detects zero-day threats with 99% accuracy, identifying 55% more attacks than conventional systems. A key innovation is AIoT Defender, a lightweight, software-based firewall designed for IoT devices. Consuming only about 2 MB of RAM, it provides real-time, on-device protection without additional hardware.Other flagship products include CyberEcho, featuring US and UK patent-pending Clone-Based Traps technology, the AI-driven Cybersecurity Event System (CES), and a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC). Nothreat’s solutions integrate seamlessly with existing firewalls, requiring minimum infrastructure changes.Contactinfo@nothreat.ioLinksAbout AndersenAndersen is an international IT company specializing in custom software development and digital transformation. Since its founding in 2007, the company has grown into a global enterprise with over 3,500 specialists operating across 19 countries. Andersen serves a diverse range of industries — including fintech, healthcare, and logistics — delivering complex enterprise-grade software and managed services. With a focus on high-load systems and advanced tech stacks, Andersen is a trusted partner for organizations aiming to optimize their digital infrastructure and operational efficiency.Contactcontact@andersenlab.comLinks

