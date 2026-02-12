Third Makkah Halal Forum launches under the theme “Halal: A Professional Industry”

MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third Makkah Halal Forum 2026 Organized by Manafea initiative will take place from 14 to 16 February 2026 at the Makkah Chamber Exhibitions and Events Center under the theme “Halal: A Professional Industry.” The event is held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi, Saudi Minister of Commerce.This edition is attracting growing international interest and participation. Its strategy focuses on advancing the global halal sector through strategic partnerships with government and semi‑government entities, the private sector, and leading local and international organizations and companies from more than 16 countries.As a meeting point for leaders shaping the future of halal, Makkah Halal Forum aims to build trust in, and alignment around, the halal industry in global markets. In previous years, it has made a strong international impact, raised awareness of opportunities in the halal economy, and expanded international participation. This year, the event seeks to attract more specialists, senior executives, and decision‑makers, including official country representatives and a number of chairs of chambers of commerce from around the world.Across three days, participants will engage in a rich program of panel discussions, bilateral business meetings, and practical workshops designed to increase the number of trade agreements between local and international companies.The gathering comes at a time when the global halal economy is growing rapidly. Muslim consumer spending across halal‑related sectors reached about 2.42 trillion US dollars in 2023 and is expected to rise to around 3.36 trillion US dollars by 2028.Makkah was chosen as the host city because of its sacred status, its role as a destination for Muslims worldwide, and its position as a hub where Islamic values meet major economic activity. This gives the event a pivotal role in building international consensus around the concepts and standards that govern the halal industry.To support this vision, the program includes a range of specialized tracks covering entrepreneurship, franchising, export and import, in addition to the Halal Experts Corner, which provides an initial assessment of how prepared local and international companies are to obtain halal certification.Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, Makkah Halal Forum contributes to strengthening the Kingdom’s position and leading role in the halal economy and to supporting Saudi companies in achieving global leadership in this sector.

