Najm Launches “We Care” Strategy with 20 Initiatives to Boost Insurance Sector; Insurance Authority Chairman Attends

ٍRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Najm for Insurance Services on Wednesday unveiled its 2025–2030 strategy, titled “We Care,” outlining its vision for the next phase of growth while reinforcing its role as a key enabler of Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector. The strategy sets out a comprehensive, customer-centric framework aimed at improving service delivery and enhancing road safety.The launch was attended by Insurance Authority Chairman Abdulaziz Al Boug, along with senior officials and industry executives from across the Kingdom. It builds on Najm’s evolution since its establishment in 2007, during which the company has broadened its services and expanded its role within the insurance ecosystem. The new strategy seeks to further advance its business model in line with industry developments while supporting national economic growth.The strategy is anchored in a vision to advance safety, efficiency, and value across the insurance ecosystem through customer-centric solutions that deliver tangible social and economic impact in the Kingdom. It is built on four core pillars: achieving excellence in core service delivery; driving innovation to enable smarter and more efficient motor insurance; expanding beyond traditional roles to establish a more comprehensive presence within the sector; and laying robust foundations for a sustainable future.These pillars align with Najm’s broader ambition to become the Kingdom’s leading accident response provider, a trusted mobility enabler, a key driver of the insurance ecosystem, and a catalyst for sustainable growth.The “We Care” strategy also seeks to strengthen the efficiency of the insurance ecosystem by enhancing the accident assessment experience, advancing damage evaluation models, supporting national road safety initiatives, and building an integrated value chain for motor insurance. It further aims to expand Najm’s services across accident and property segments, while enabling the future of insurance in the Kingdom through a fully integrated operating model underpinned by advanced technology and digital transformation.Najm CEO Mansour Abuthnain said the strategy marks a new phase in the company’s journey and reflects its commitment to advancing the insurance ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. He noted that it places strong emphasis on improving road safety and delivering innovative services that enhance sector efficiency and elevate customer experience.He added that the strategy is guided by a value system rooted in responsibility and a passion for service, aimed at delivering an exceptional customer experience through agile and effective collaboration. The company’s overarching purpose, he said, is to contribute to a smoother and safer way of life in the Kingdom. Its targets include reducing traffic accidents by 30 percent, shortening the customer journey to under 10 minutes to achieve satisfaction rates exceeding 95 percent, and generating an estimated SAR 15 billion in savings for the insurance sector by 2030.Abu Thnain said Najm is focused on achieving excellence in core services and strengthening the motor insurance value chain by simplifying post-accident processes and improving service quality. He stressed that the company is working to enhance road safety through better driving behavior and infrastructure, enable smarter decision-making across the sector, and reduce claims costs while curbing fraud.To support these priorities, Najm has identified 20 strategic initiatives. These include developing remote accident assessment services using digital technologies, automation, and artificial intelligence; advancing damage assessment models in the Kingdom; establishing and developing a dedicated data center for the motor insurance sector; building an integrated platform for post-accident services; introducing smart solutions to enhance driver safety; and launching Najm Academy to develop insurance talent and support the sector’s future growth.

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