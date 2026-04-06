Saudi‑owned Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick Reinforces Role as Exclusive Hospitality Partner at Umrah & Ziyarah Forum 2026

MADINAH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick Hotel, one of the largest hotels in Madinah and a flagship asset of SIAD Holding, a Saudi‑based investment company, further strengthened its leadership position in the hospitality sector by serving as the Exclusive Hospitality Partner at the Umrah & Ziyarah Forum 2026, held at the King Salman International Convention Center in Madinah.During the forum, the hotel was formally recognized for its ongoing efforts in serving pilgrims, underscoring its long‑standing commitment to delivering high‑quality hospitality experiences in one of the world’s most significant religious destinations.As part of the forum’s main program, Eng. Mohannad Khogeer, CEO & Chairman of SIAD Holding and representative of Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick, participated in a panel discussion titled “From Service to Experience: Advancing Hospitality in Madinah.” The session explored the evolution of hospitality services in the city and emphasized the importance of integrated, experience‑driven offerings that meet the expectations of global visitors and pilgrims.Further enhancing its guest‑experience portfolio, Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick announced a strategic partnership with Qissat Al Makan, a Saudi specialized company in immersive storytelling and edutainment experiences, introducing a new experiential concept within the hotel. The collaboration brings immersive storytelling experiences into the guest journey.Building on this momentum, Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick confirmed its continued role as the Exclusive Hospitality Partner for the Umrah & Ziyarah Forum 2027, reinforcing its long‑term commitment to supporting the development of the Umrah and hospitality ecosystem in Madinah.Commenting on the participation, Mr. Adel Bibers, General Manager of Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick, said:“Being recognized at the Umrah & Ziyarah Forum reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences for pilgrims. Through our participation and partnerships, we remain focused on elevating the standards of hospitality in Madinah and contributing to the ongoing development of the sector.”Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick continues to play a central role in shaping the hospitality landscape in the city, combining scale, location, and service excellence to serve millions of pilgrims and visitors each year.

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