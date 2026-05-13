King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language Celebrates 166 Graduates from 'Abjad' Arabic Language Education Center

King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language Celebrates the Graduation of 166 Learners from the “Abjad” Arabic Language Education Center

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language (KSGAAL) celebrated the graduation of the third cohort of students from the “Abjad” Arabic Language Education Center, comprising 166 male and female learners from 44 nationalities, following an eight-month educational journey. The Abjad Center is one of the Academy’s pioneering educational initiatives dedicated to teaching Arabic to non-native speakers while connecting language learning with Saudi culture.Dr. Abdullah Al-Washmi, Secretary-General of KSGAAL, explained that the Academy delivers high-quality initiatives in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers through an integrated educational and cultural pathway that attracts learners from diverse nationalities, reflecting the growing global interest in learning Arabic in its original homeland.He also commended the Academy’s programs for receiving continued support from HH Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of KSGAAL.Dr. Al-Washmi emphasized that the educational program at Abjad combines language acquisition with opportunities for learners to practice Arabic in real-life contexts and gain a deeper understanding of its cultural dimensions, in alignment with the Academy’s vision of serving and empowering the Arabic language across diverse fields of knowledge.He further noted that Abjad supports the Academy’s strategy of providing innovative educational solutions. The curriculum is based on internationally recognized standards under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) and covers proficiency levels from A1 to B2. Graduates completed an intensive educational program totaling 640 training hours, focused on developing the four core language skills: listening, speaking, reading, and writing.Dr. Al-Washmi also highlighted that learners experienced a rich educational journey that combined classroom learning with extracurricular and co-curricular activities, in addition to more than 42 cultural and enrichment visits to historical and cultural landmarks across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These experiences enabled participants to integrate into Saudi society and gain deeper insight into its cultural identity.The Academy continues its efforts to strengthen Arabic language education and promote its culture globally in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. These efforts contribute to enriching cultural exchange and civilizational dialogue, strengthening solidarity between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and countries around the world, and reinforcing the standing of the Arabic language both locally and internationally.

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