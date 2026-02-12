NDDOT hosts Name-A-Plow contest winner in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. – The winner of North Dakota Department of Transportation’s 2025 Name-A-Plow contest in the Bismarck District will see the named plow and meet the driver.

Mark Schneider, Chief Meteorologist in the Data and Atmospheric Resources Division of the ND Dept. of Water Resources, submitted the name Beet-L-Juice which was voted winner of the Bismarck District by NDDOT employees statewide.

The media is invited to attend and share this event.

WHO: NDDOT Bismarck District staff, ND Department of Water Resources, Chief Meteorologist and contest winner, Mark Schneider.

WHEN: Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. CST

WHERE: Bismarck District Shop at 218 Airport Road, Bismarck, ND 58504

For questions about the event please contact Jordyn Schaefbauer at schaefbauerjordyn@nd.gov or 701-328-4441.