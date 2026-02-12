CCPA Purchasing Partners New Contract Offering with Retractable Technologies Inc. for Discounts on Retractable Syringes

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCPA Purchasing Partners, LLC (CCPAPP) is excited to announce a new Premier contract offering with Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RTI), a Texas-based company, that designs and manufactures safety medical devices featuring automated retraction technology, which helps reduce the risk of needlestick injuries.Physicians who are currently members with CCPAPP will have access to significant savings on the following RTI medical device products:• The VanishPoint Syringe is easy to use, requires no additional steps, and allows for single-handed, passive activation. After retraction, it requires less disposal space than other safety syringes and prevents disposal-related needlestick injuries. It is available in various sizes, and with a variety of needle gauges and lengths.• The EasyPoint Retractable Needle features automated pre-removal retraction that has made RTI products the industry standard. This product can be used with Luer lock, Luer slip, or pre-filled syringes.Key benefits of RTI’s automated medical device products include:• Disposal Savings: The VanishPoint syringe has an attached needle that prevents unnecessary and expensive needle changes. After activation, the retracted needles are safely contained within the syringe barrel. Activated VanishPoint syringes occupy significantly less space in a Sharps container, reducing waste management costs (about 40% reduction in costs).• Needlestick Injury Prevention: Needlestick injuries to staff members can result in significant costs, including those for post-exposure prophylaxis, testing, treatment, follow-up care, workers compensation claims, staffing shortages, and potential legal expenses. By using RTI safety products, healthcare facilities can substantially reduce the risk of injuries to employees and reduce injury related costs (with an average high of over $4,000 per incident).About CCPA Purchasing Partners, LLCCCPA Purchasing Partners, LLC (CCPAPP) is an industry leading group purchasing organization that negotiates competitive discounts on products and services on behalf of its members. CCPAPP was founded in 1999 by independent physicians on staff at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. CCPAPP is governed by a member-elected board of independent physicians that focus on the challenges of operating a medical facility.For more information on our portfolio of vaccine and vendor contracts or to join CCPAPP, please visit: www.ccpapp.org

