Local Providers Gather for the Practice Management Seminar, 2026 Annual Meeting: Time for a Check-Up

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s Community Physicians Association (CCPA) and CCPA Purchasing Partners, LLC (CCPAPP) successfully concluded its 2026 Annual Meeting: Time for a Check-Up , bringing together over 100 providers and practice staff on May 13, 2026 at Fountain Blue Banquets & Conference Center.This year’s featured speaker was Matthew Sakumoto, MD, virtualist primary care physician and regional chief medical informatics officer and clinician-adviser.Other featured speakers included Charles Cole, ESQ, attorney and partner in the Chicago office of Lewis Brisbois; Shawntea Gordon, MBA, FACMPE, chief executive officer of Atlas & Perpetua Healthcare; and Kem Tolliver, FACMPE, CPC, CMOM, president and chief executive officer of Medical Revenue Cycle Specialists, LLC.Key topics discussed the 2026 Annual Meeting: Time for a Check-Up included:• Developing an understanding of best practice goals in revenue cycle management and their relevance to performance improvement. Evaluate quarterly task assignments and quadrant-based distribution, utilizing the unique skills and proficiencies of individual stakeholders. Construct a framework for developing an annual revenue cycle playbook tailored to the specific needs and objectives of the practice.• Improving physicians’ documentation to minimize liability risks. Handling the risk of communicating with patients on different electronic platforms. Recognize when to terminate patient relationships. Generate a standard or timeframe of when to refer a patient to a specialist.• Evaluating the legal/ethical/operational considerations when implementing AI tools. Analyze how AI tools impact efficiency, coding accuracy, and communication. Create an AI integration plan into an outpatient practice setting.Exhibitor highlights: Vaccine and vendor partners participated in the event and secured exhibit space to highlight their product/service offerings. Exhibitor participants included our networking luncheon sponsor, bioMérieux, and others such as Merck, Sanofi, Pfizer, CSL Seqirus, McKesson, Clarity Diagnostics, Abbott, HuTech, and SummIT Technologies. Attendees learned more about the wide range of service areas from vaccines and medical supplies to IT support. Through these vendor partnerships with CCPAPP, physicians are able to reduce the costs of operating an independent practice.The event concluded with participants feeling engaged and equipped to put learned concepts into practice – reinforcing CCPA’s and CCPAPP’s commitment to supporting physicians with the ever-changing healthcare environment.About CCPA Purchasing Partners, LLCCCPA Purchasing Partners, LLC (CCPAPP) is an industry leading group purchasing organization that negotiates competitive discounts on products and services on behalf of its members. CCPAPP was founded in 1999 by independent physicians on staff at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. CCPAPP is governed by a member-elected board of independent physicians who focus on the challenges of operating a medical facility.For more information on our portfolio of vaccine and vendor contracts or to join CCPAPP, please visit: www.ccpapp.org

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