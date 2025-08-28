CCPA Purchasing Partners LLC (CCPAPP) Announces 25 Year Anniversary as an Industry Leading Group Purchasing Organization

CCPAPP was formed with the goal to provide physicians discounts on vaccines and medical supplies to reduce the cost of operating an independent practice.

Providing Physician Members with Discounted Pricing on Vaccines and Medical Supplies to Reduce the Cost of Running a Practice

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCPA Purchasing Partners, LLC (CCPAPP) is celebrating 25 years as an industry leading group purchasing organization.Led by a seven member-elected board of independent physicians, CCPAPP leverages the collective purchasing power of multiple physician practices to negotiate better prices with vaccine manufacturers and medical suppliers. CCPAPP’s membership consists of 750+ practices and 3,500+ physician members of several specialties across the United States.By joining CCPAPP, independent physician practices can access discounted rates on vaccines , medical supplies, equipment, pharmaceuticals, and other essential items, resulting in cost savings.Through CCPAPP’s vaccine contracts, we help physician members reduce the cost of vaccines up to 22%. Our vaccine vendor partners include: Merck, Sanofi, Pfizer, Seqirus, and AstraZeneca.CCPAPP is also a certified Premier sponsor. Premier is one of the nation’s largest group purchasing organizations, representing two-thirds of all U.S. healthcare providers. Our partnership with Premier provides CCPAPP members with access to hospital-based pricing on medical supplies through McKesson and other products and services. Members typically realize an aggregated savings of 15%.CCPAPP also provides members with the tools and resources to help manage their practices efficiently and successfully through our annual business meeting, Time for a Check-Up.Why Join CCPAPP?There is no cost to join with no monthly or annual membership dues.CCPAPP shares our revenue with members. All eligible members receive an annual administrative award payment based on member purchases.Knowledgeable and responsive CCPAPP staff who provide exceptional customer service and are committed to supporting your practice.For more information on our portfolio of vaccine and vendor contracts or to join CCPAPP, please visit: www.ccpapp.org About CCPA Purchasing Partners, LLCCCPA Purchasing Partners, LLC (CCPAPP) is an industry leading group purchasing organization that negotiates competitive discounts on products and services on behalf of its members. CCPAPP was founded in 1999 by independent physicians on staff at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. CCPAPP is governed by a member-elected board of independent physicians that focus on the challenges of operating a medical facility.

