Cambashi Launches New AEC Industry Insights Sales Enablement Platform

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambashi today announced the launch of its NEW AEC Industry Insights Sales Enablement Platform — a tool to enable sales and marketing teams to engage with AEC professionals on the challenges they face and the Key Performance Indicators relevant to the people they are talking to. In addition, Market Intelligence data for the AEC industry has been added to the platform, giving insights into the BIM Software market and employment by occupation. The platform is a single destination for the qualitative and quantitative insights organisations need to understand and compete in the global Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) market.

At its core is Industry Insights — real-time, expert-updated intelligence covering market trends, business drivers, technologies, key players, terminology, and performance metrics. The platform delivers a high-level, strategic view of the industry, including:

- The fastest-growing regions

- The solutions driving market growth

- Employment by occupation across AEC

Cambashi combines its market-leading BIM/AECO datasets with deep qualitative analysis — helping companies understand not just how fast markets are growing, but why. Software providers, consultancies, accountants, and investors use the platform to understand customer motivations, competitive dynamics, and long-term market direction. The platform enables users to engage with clients and prospects about the issues that are their highest priorities.

The AEC industry remains fragmented and project-based, often challenged by low productivity and slow innovation. Yet powerful global forces — urbanization, climate pressures, industrialized construction, BIM, AI, and Digital Twins — are reshaping how assets are designed, built, and operated. — Dan Roberts, Principal Consultant

From Design to Construct to Operate, the lifecycle is becoming increasingly data-driven — and the need for clear, connected market intelligence has never been greater.

About Cambashi

Cambashi is a global industry analyst firm specialising in engineering and industrial software markets, delivering independent, data-driven insight to support strategic decision-making worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

